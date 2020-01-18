Your Weekly Top Ten Is BEJEWELED!
Hey y'all, impeachment trial starts next week, gonna get this out of the way as fast as possible.
Before we count down the top 10 stories of the week, here is your obligatory money beg, because if you love Wonkette, we need you to SUPPORT WONKETTE. Give us money to keep the lights on up in here! Better yet? SUBSCRIBE MONTHLY! Or up your subscription! If you like presents, you could do our Patreon! Thank you, we love you, you pay our rent.
Also, have you been to the Wonkette Flea Market lately, in order to find some rare baubles and candidate-specific apparel? We have all kinds of merches, like t-shirts and coffee cups featuring your favorite candidates, IMPEACHMENT GEAR, and also just Wonkette-branded swag. Maybe there is some you do not have! GO FIND OUT.
Ready to count down the top stories? Yes, you are.
Stories chosen as usual by Beyoncé:
10. Rudy, You Cannot Lie When Lev Parnas Has Receipts!
9. Shut Your Racist Mouth, Fox News, Cory Booker Isn't 'Lazy'
8. Trump Claims Four Embassies Were Going To Be Bombed By Iran, Didn't Bother To Tell Them That
7. Trump Hitler Rally Mostly About Adam Schiff's Nine Inches Or Something, We Dunno
6. Lev Parnas? President Truth-Mouth Doesn't Know Her.
5. The Republicans Are Going Full Freedom Fries Again
4. Uh Oh, Matt Gaetz In Big Trouble With Daddy!
3. Cut The Crap Already, We Killed Soleimani Because They Told Trump Brown People Were Laughing At Him
2. This DOES Sound Like Matt Gaetz!
1. Burger King Used 'The D-Word' And The One Million Moms Are TELLING!
Those are good stories!
OK that is all, go with God, etc.
Love,
Wonkette
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is ad-free and funded ONLY by YOU, our dear readers. Click below to keep the lights on, please. We appreciate you, most of the time.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.