Your Weekly Top Ten Isn't In Mexico, But The Editrix Is!
That's right, Editrix Rebecca and her family are in Mexico enjoying some well-deserved R&R, which means we have been the boss all week and we are more tired than usual, so let's get this show on the road. But there are more Mexico pics below, so look at them!
Ready to count down the top stories? Yes, you are.
Stories chosen as usual by Beyoncé:
10. What Does Your Hannity-Obsessed Uncle Fear More Than Death? Bernie, Socialism, Liz Warren, Sharks, Stairs ...
9. Mike Pence Will Edit All CDC Coronavirus Messages For Mentions Of Science, Truth, Boobies
8. Marco Rubio Stars In 'Dipsh*ts In Cars Blathering About Socialism'
7. Crawling Smear Of Paul Ryan Paul Ryans All Over Us Again
6. Trump Fires 'Caronavirus' And Stock Market For Disloyalty, Refusing To Investigate Joe Biden
5. Liveblogging Donald Trump's 'Our Friend The Coronavirus' Book Report
4. We Need To Talk About Dick Van Dyke And His Collection Of Animatronic Dick Van Dykes
3. Liveblogging 'Entertainment Tonight' Or The Democratic Debate Or Whatever Is On CBS Right Now
2. Trump Cannot, Will Not STFU About Black Lady Juror Who Hurted His Best Friend Roger
1. Donald Trump Thinks He Is 'America.' If That Doesn't Horrify You, You Aren't Paying Enough Attention.
Those are good stories!
More Mexico pix!
OK that is all, go with God, etc.
Love,
Wonkette
