A Short, Stupid Story About How Trump Was Too Busy Golfing To Delete His Latest 'White Power' Tweet
Here's a stupid backstory you didn't know you needed, on what happened Sunday when Donald Trump retweeted a video of one of his asshole supporters yelling "WHITE POWER!" (twice) and why that tweet stayed up for three hours before anybody did anything about it.
You see, he was on the golf course. And he had set down his phone. Or maybe it was in his butt. Maybe it was inside the briefing book that said "Putin is paying the Taliban to murder American troops." We dunno. Point is, nobody could get a hold of the president, because of that. For hours! He was in Virginia, you guys!
No national security issues there, you betcha.
Hey, according to Carl Bernstein's reporting, know who can get a hold of Trump on the golf course? The Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Maybe they should have called Erdogan and asked him to hereby order Trump to delete his fucking tweet.
NBC News also reports that they tried to get in touch with that asshole Trump comms guy Dan Scavino, but we guess he was busy polishing his cat or something, and they couldn't get him either. Oh golly, what a pickle they were in! The president had retweeted a man yelling "WHITE POWER!" and nobody could make it go away.
This is totally different from every other day in the Trump administration!
Jared was trying to fix it, and White House press-liar asshole Kayleigh McEnany was trying to fix it, and aren't you glad your tax dollars are paying for this?
Officials said the president gets a deluge of content from aides and allies, with one of them saying the "white power" incident was a "lesson to all of us in the White House to be more aware of what's out there."
Good lesson, everyone, good lesson.
Maybe if they had called Vladimir Putin, maybe Putin could have done something. Just kidding, Putin probably would have favorited the tweet and gone back to buying American dead bodies from the Taliban.
Anyway, on Fox News, known jackass Mollie Hemingway swore the Trump supporter in the video was just being "sarcastic." Ben Shapiro said it was fine because Trump probably had the sound off on his computer and didn't hear the "white power" thingie. He just thought it was a really cool silent movie! McEnany also too said on Monday that Trump didn't hear the "white power" part. He would have been so offended, probably!
While the tweet was still up, South Carolina GOP Senator Tim Scott, who is Black, called it "indefensible" on CNN, and after that, the tweet finally came down, once they finally got in touch with Trump. According to the Washington Post, it was Scott's condemnation that "moved" Trump to delete the video of his #BeBest supporter yelling "White power!"
After it had been up for eleventy hours.
Which suggests that at some point Jared 'n' Kayleigh 'n' God-Knows-Who-Else probably filled Trump in on the thing he definitely did not know, which is that he had retweeted a white power video.
Has Trump condemned that guy saying "White power"? Of course not. If he has to condemn that, he'd have to condemn everything, even calling the coronavirus the "Kung Flu" and Putin paying the Taliban to produce dead American bodies. What's next? Saying Mexicans aren't rapists? Saying there weren't very fine people on both sides in Charlottesville, including the Nazi side?
It's a slippery slope, clearly.
As Kayleigh McEnany explained on the "Fox & Friends" show Monday morning, "His point in tweeting out that video was to stand with his supporters, who are oftentimes demonized." (For being white power Nazis.)
That's all. And if you can't get in touch with the president of the United States for three hours while he cheats at golf, whatever it is can probably wait.
Now watch this drive!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, WE NEED YOUR LOVE GIFTS TO KEEP US GOING.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.