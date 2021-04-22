ALL DAY LIVESTREAM: Watch The Climate Summit To See If Any World Leaders Fart On Zoom!
Did you know President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are doing the world's most VIP Zoom meeting today and tomorrow? They are!
Coinciding with Earth Day, which is TODAY, you garbage-littering heathens, they are throwing a global climate summit. Everybody is logging on:
A number of prominent American allies are expected to be present, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany. Other key attendees include Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan — leaders from whom the Biden administration has been trying to secure commitments on carbon emission reduction targets.
King Salman of Saudi Arabia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico are also expected to attend.
On top of that, Vladimir Putin is logging on, and so are Xi Jinping of China and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil. In other word, it's the goodies and the baddies. And why? Because everybody has to live in climate. All in all, 40 world leaders have been invited to participate.
Everybody has made the joke, but gonna be interesting if somebody forgets to mute themselves and says some impertinent shit. Or farts. All fun and games until Putin lets one rip right there on the internet.
The event is livestreaming all day today and tomorrow. President Biden already made some news this morning. (He farted. Just kidding, no he didn't, just kidding yes he did, just kidding no he didn't, we are teasing!) (It was the dog, honest.)
No for real, though, Biden announced at the beginning of the summit — it started at 8 — that he's committing the US to cut its emissions by 50 percent by the end of the 2020s. That's a big goal.
The New York Times has a good roundup on the event, as does Politico, if you're one of those people who likes to "know things."
If you just want to watch Zoom and see if any world leaders fart, your video livestream is below.
