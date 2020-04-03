Ammon Bundy Doesn't Find Any 'Rona In HIS US Constitution
Ammon Bundy, leader of the Y'all Qaeda militia that took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016 to preserve liberty and get lots of attention for fringe radical groups that want to overthrow the government, just wants you all to know that there is no "public health" in the US Constitution, just as there is no "public land," either. That's why last week Bundy held a "town hall" in a commercial building he owns in Emmett, Idaho, to announce that Idaho Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order was unconstitutional and very bad. And because it's Ammon Bundy, you know damn well he promised to get the ol' Vanilla ISIS dildo militia together again and lead an armed resistance to defend anyone who wanted to defy the order, too. But that would only be if the government forced him to, by doing something he didn't like.
Boise State Public Radio reports that the meeting in Emmett, about 30 miles northwest of Boise, was
like something from a pandemic safety nightmare. Dozens of people sit elbow to elbow, greeting each other with hugs, even posing for pictures with an arm around Bundy's waist.
The small rally is also illegal, according to the emergency order issued by Idaho's governor.
Bundy told the Idaho Press that Little's order had gone too far, because LIBETY:
We discussed with each other whether our rights can be taken by an order from a governor or an agency, and if they can be, what good are our rights?
In a video publicizing the meeting, Bundy had a whole lot to say about how public meetings have never ever been banned in his US America, ever, not since we drove the British Oppressors from our shores:
The last time it was illegal to meet together as a people on this land was before the Revolutionary War [...] Since we won our independence, it has never been illegal to assemble as a people.
Which sure sounds brave and Mel Gibsony, but also ignores the fact that states — including Idaho — have an assload of laws allowing quarantine orders, and that the Supreme Court upheld a 1905 smallpox quarantine, saying that in matters of public health, your sacred right to spread infections can indeed be limited:
The Court acknowledged that "the liberty secured by the Fourteenth Amendment . . . consists, in part, in the right of a person 'to live and work where he will.'" But it added: "in every well-ordered society . . . the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand."
Then again, in Bundy's Constitution, court decisions that Ammon Bundy thinks are bad don't count, so don't you go waving your gold-fringed Admiralty Court flag at him. He said maybe the virus might be real (although he downplayed its seriousness), but added that even "if nine out of 10 people were dying, it still does not justify the taking of rights."
Bundy asked those at the meeting to pledge to support anyone who was oppressed by the out of control Idaho state government — a known hotbed of radicalism — through legal action, political action, and of course physical defense, which could include rallying around a business to keep it open, or maybe surrounding the homes of "bad actors" like Little or the director of Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare.
He also told the Idaho Press he doesn't mind using firearms if necessary, because hell, you should always be ready to shoot an oppressor if you're being oppressed. That's just basic freedom stuff.
When someone's rights are being violated for whatever reason … then thousands of people come and surround that person and bring a tremendous, a lot of attention and bring accountability to the bad actors [...] The First Amendment is secured by the Second Amendment.
But don't worry! Bundy made clear, as these militia dudes always do, that they would only start shooting if it were absolutely necessary.
"I think we have to do whatever it takes," he said. "I hope we don't have to go to that extent."
As ever, it's not really a threat of violence, just a promise that if worse comes to it, you better not push him too far, and how could anyone find that threatening? It's not like Patriots ever act on their violent rhetoric, except when they do, but then they're lone wolves, don't you know.
The Boise State Public Radio report also notes that not everyone in the militia movement opposes public health. Eric Parker, the leader of militia group "The Real 3%ers of Idaho" (yes, really spelled that way) is okay with it, for instance, although he's also keeping an eye out for "abuses" by the authorities, which he acknowledges could be a "flashpoint." Almost everything is tyranny to these guys.
Another gun humper interviewed for the report, Todd Savage, who sells real estate to fellow survivalist loonies, says the outbreak has been great for business, and golly is it ever a great time to have lots of guns, because societal collapse could be right around the corner, finally.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun [...] When somebody is breaking down your door because they're desperate for food, water, medicine for their family, what are you going to do?
Then he presumably went back to masturbating over The Turner Diaries, The End.
[Boise State Public Radio / Idaho Press / Portland Mercury / Lawfare / Forbes]
Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations. Help us keep the servers humming, the writers paid, and Dok's bunker stocked with bourbon. If you're sheltering in place, here's our Amazon linky, too.
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.