Amy McGrath Stares Into Abyss Where Mitch McConnell’s Soul Should Be
Watch Live: Kentucky US Senate Debate Oct 12 2020 www.youtube.com
Democrat Amy McGrath walked through the valley of the shadow of death and faced Republican Senator Mitch McConnell at their first debate Monday. She hoped to convince Kentucky voters to abandon this twisted ghoul, a walking compost bag of evil. She did well, hammering the Senate majority leader on how little he actually cares about Kentuckians. When McConnell took credit for oh-so-generously passing a coronavirus relief bill in March, McGrath reminded him that it's October, the coronavirus is still here, and millions have lost their jobs.
MCGRATH: The House put up legislation in May, and it's been sitting on [McConnell's] desk all summer long. He took a vacation, didn't see the urgency to do anything. Meanwhile, here in Kentucky, we have a million Kentuckians that have filed for unemployment sometime in the last six months. We have 300,000 Kentuckians that still don't have healthcare in the middle of coronavirus. And he's walking away from negotiations even now when President Trump even wants negotiations to happen before this election. It's irresponsible.
I might've used a stronger word here than “irresponsible," like “depraved" or “pernicious." McConnell is a "most specially greedy, strong and wicked worm," but he remembers to take his cans out to the curb on garbage day.
MCCONNELL: Well, what she supported after the Cares Act was the so-called Heroes bill over in the House at $3 trillion, and which included in it, by the way, tax cuts for rich people in New York and California, healthcare for illegal immigrants, and by the way, that bill that she supported, that they passed in the House after the Cares Act, provided more money for Puerto Rico than it did for Kentucky. In spite of her best efforts, she's a national Democrat. She is in line with Schumer and Pelosi and all the rest on all of these issues.
Yeah, McConnell is a regular Bernie Sanders when it comes to tax cuts for all those billionaires who apparently live exclusively in “blue" states. Meanwhile, he's all for helping out broke-ass “red" states, where "real Americans" live. Healthcare during a pandemic is vital, especially because COVID-19 makes no distinction for immigration status. McConnell is a master of appealing to people's worst instincts, so he claims no one should receive anything if American citizens in Puerto Rico, who've been hit by hurricanes and earthquakes on top of a pandemic, receive a dime more.
McGrath called out McConnell on his jacked-up priorities: He'd rather “ram through" a Supreme Court nominee while he still has a Senate majority than negotiate another stimulus bill. McConnell countered with more lies about how Democrats aren't interested in negotiation because they won't sign onto bills that permit business to recklessly expose workers to coronavirus without accountability. He also grossly claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn't interested in solutions before the election.
McConnell, along with his entire caucus, likes to drag Democrats into the moral mud with him. It's been a constant Republican refrain that Democrats want Americans desperate and angry for their own political ends. The reality is that Democrats won't settle for the pack of Chiclets Republicans are offering the unemployed.
McGrath pointed out that if McConnell isn't up to the challenge of negotiating with Pelosi, if he thinks it's too hard, then he should let the badass Marine fighter pilot handle it. McConnell just laughed in her face ... no, really. It was creepy as fuck. He sounded like Mumm-Ra from the “Thundercats." I'm surprised he didn't tell McGrath, “You can't defeat me! For wherever evil exists, Mitch McConnell lives!"
Here's Mitch McConnell laughing like Confederate Voldemort at dead doctors, nurses, teachers, first line workers, m… https://t.co/Zo89M5ZqX1— Randi Mayem Singer (@Randi Mayem Singer)1602553346.0
McConnell also seemed to have abandoned the sinking Trump ship. He claimed he was able to “make deals with Joe Biden during the Obama era," but the real obstacle right now is Speaker Pelosi. McGrath correctly knocked him for just making excuses. He's the leader of a Senate that can't make a deal with the House during a national crisis. That's on him.
Both candidates were asked about confirming a Supreme Court justice so close to the election. McConnell didn't even bother addressing his own personal hypocrisy. He stole a Supreme Court vacancy from Obama and he enjoyed it. Now he's going to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a rightwing religious extremist. He'll enjoy that, too.
McConnell raved about Amy Coney Barrett, whom he called an “extraordinary nominee," an "outstanding woman, an accomplished scholar." She's even successfully reproduced, which is more than you ever did. He also made a point of singling out her adopted children and child with special needs, when they are all simply her children.
He also thought McGrath had lost her damn mind when she suggested that Barrett's hit-and-run confirmation is so she can help overturn the Affordable Care Act, which would deny millions of Americans health care during a pandemic.
MCCONNELL: No one believes the Supreme Court is going to strike down the Affordable Care Act.
You gotta feel bad for those poor lawyers, arguing on behalf of conservatives who want to obliterate the ACA. Their own slimy brethren are insisting their cause is futile. Their only comfort is knowing that Republicans who reassure voters that the ACA is safe are lying.
McConnell then said the words "Ruth Bader Ginsburg," and I almost went all Elvis Presley on the TV. He claims “we all revere" RBG, even though he's replacing her before the election against her express wishes. He rejected the idea of expanding the Supreme Court and quoted Ginsburg, who said “nine is the right number." That was in response to McConnell holding Antonin Scalia's seat open for a year. Obviously, McConnell doesn't believe in the sacredness of the number nine.
McConnell eventually just went into his Democrats and their "far-left agenda" routine, which you've heard a million times already. McGrath is no different from any other liberal you don't like from those states with brown people and the gays. She'll side with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and make “that ultimate swamp, the District of Columbia, a state." Americans live there, by the way.
He dismissed McGrath's campaign as nothing more than "she's a Marine, she's a mom, and [McConnell's] been there too long." Way to support those troops. Also, he was practically showing pictures of Barrett's family a few minutes earlier. McConnell is a crawling piece of slime, and he's still several points up in the polls. After the debate, stunned viewers on social media wondered why Kentucky voters inevitably rally behind him. I'm reminded of the moment when Superman beats the villain Darkseid in battle and hands him over to the people he's enslaved. They're so broken they don't turn on him but instead carry him to safety. Darkseid's final words are haunting: “I am many things, Kal-El, but here I am God."
However, there's still time for Kentucky to make a better choice for themselves and the nation.
[Rev.com]
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).