And A Little Trans Girl Shall Lead Them
In our post about Texas's new most insanest gambit to hurt transgender kids — you know, the one where they want to reclassify gender-affirming treatment as child abuse, making both parents and the doctors who provide the care culpable — we included this great quote from a 10-year-old trans girl named Kai Shappley who testified in this week's hearing in the Texas lege, because it was just so great.
"I do not like spending my free time asking adults to make good choices," Shappley said. "Texas legislators have been attacking me since Pre-K. I am in fourth grade now. When it comes to bills that target trans youth, I immediately feel angry."
She does not LIKE spending her free time asking adults to make good choices. Neither do we, replied Wonkette, who is an adult. She feels angry when lawmakers create bills to hurt her. We do too.
We hadn't seen the video of Kai testifying, though. Now we have, and you're going to want to, as well.
Look at this dear child.
First of all, Kai talked about what she DOES like to do with her free time. She loves "ballet, science, math, and geology." She spends her free time with her "cats, chickens, FaceTiming my friends, and dreaming of when I will finally meet Dolly Parton." (Something tells us she might get to.)
And that's when she said she does not like spending her free time having to come to hearings to tell shithole Republicans to stop hurting her and other trans kids. SHE IS A CHILD, AFTER ALL.
But while she's here, she'll share some wisdom:
SHAPPLEY: I've been having to explain myself since I was three or four years old. Texas legislators have been attacking me since I was pre-K. I am in fourth grade now. When it comes to bills that target trans youth, I immediately feel angry. It's been very scary and overwhelming. It just — it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist. God made me. God loves me for who I am, and God does not make mistakes. You should be careful how you treat "the least of these." Please just listen to me. Hear me. Try to educate yourselves. Try to understand everybody. Bullying is bad. Please stop. Don't make bad choices. It's never too late to turn it around.
She also said now she feels like she has to advocate for her mom, who has been advocating for her, because of what these anti-human GOP assholes are doing.
SHAPPLEY: My mom has been giving everything she has to stand up for me. With these new things y'all are trying to do, we both are having to advocate for each other, because you are now targeting a great mom and a great nurse. My mom needs her nursing license to take care of me and my siblings.
And she directly addressed those who are standing up for her:
SHAPPLEY: I want to say thank you to those of you who are sticking up for kids like me. By the time I am in college you will be celebrated in the history books.
It's useful to be able to put a face to a name, and to an issue. Maybe somebody who sees this video will find their hardened heart softened and reconsider being a hateful asshole and actually learn something about trans kids. The GOP assholes hurting these kids claim they are actually fighting for children, but it's kinda hard to do that when every medical professional with any credibility and all the kids and their families themselves are screaming that their "help" is hurtful and even deadly, therefore, STOP HURTING US, YOU ASSHOLES.
Dolly Parton, a little girl in Texas would like to meet you.
