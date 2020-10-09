Attempted Whitmer Kidnappers Were Gun-Rally-Attending Boogaloo Boys
At a Second Amendment rally on June 18, an FBI informant recorded attempted kidnapper Adam Fox talking to fellow attempted kidnapper Ty Garbin about his desire to join forces with Garbin's militia in order to overthrow the government of Michigan. But as it turns out, they weren't the only ones there.
Also in attendance were twin brothers Michael and William Null of Shelbyville, Michigan, two of the 13 men arrested in the plot. They were each charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and possessing a gun in the commission of a felony.
Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them… https://t.co/RQ0MfxNkdq— Senator Dayna Polehanki (@Senator Dayna Polehanki)1588264705.0
So, just to be clear here — they were at the Michigan Capitol building agitating for their right to own guns. Guns they planned to use to overthrow Michigan and later use to kidnap the governor of Michigan. That was the right they were fighting for. They believe that they, the kind of people who would get involved with a domestic terror plot, should really have the right to carry guns around with them wherever they go.
In addition to the Null Brothers and the six men named yesterday — Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta — several others have since been named in the plot. The name of the militia group has also been released — the Wolverine Watchmen.
Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 26, who live together in Munith and are each charged with a threat of terrorism, gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony; Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, charged with providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership, and possessing a firearm in commission of a felony; and Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville, Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac.
Pete Musico and Joseph "Boogalo Bunyan" Morrison are the founders of the Wolverine Watchmen. They started recruiting members on social media in the fall of 2019 and have since been conducting "field exercises" in hopes of preparing themselves for another civil war. The group has been a fixture at Second Amendment events throughout Michigan — events funded by the DeVos family — as they believe it is their Second Amendment right to overthrow the government should things not go their way. There was reportedly another militia group involved, but its name has not been released yet.
This morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that she would prefer the men be referred to as "militias," but rather as domestic terrorists.
They’re not “militias.” They’re domestic terrorists endangering and intimidating their fellow Americans. Words matter.— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@Governor Gretchen Whitmer)1602246462.0
Of course, for many of us, militias — particularly those based in Michigan — are virtually synonymous with domestic terrorism. And really — what are these militias even doing other than preparing themselves to kill the rest of us in a civil war or overthrow the government? What purpose is it that they serve, other than that? What? Are the Redcoats coming?
Michigan Democrats have attempted recently to pass two bills barring people from bringing guns into the legislature, as they did that day in June. Republicans, naturally, have blocked them. But part of the plan here was for these people to storm the legislature and take people hostage.
You know who those potential hostages would have been? STATE LEGISLATORS. My colleagues. My friends. Me. There wa… https://t.co/BVCF7PKRfe— Darrin Camilleri (@Darrin Camilleri)1602174964.0
These people could very easily pretend to be having a "We Heart The Second Amendment" rally, as they did in June, and then just go full Dog Day Afternoon on everybody. So perhaps — just perhaps — it might be a good idea to make it slightly more difficult for them to do that.
