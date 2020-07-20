Biden And Pelosi Kindly Inform Trump His Ass Will Be Leaving White House January 20, One Way Or Another!
By now, you've heard all about Donald Trump's big fun interview with Fox News's Chris Wallace, who actually laughed right in the president's face when he started bragging about that cognitive "camel" test he took a million years ago. Trump protested that the test WAS TOO VERY HARD, and Wallace giggled as he told Trump that the ability to answer "which one is elephant" correctly is not actually a marker of stable-genius-level intelligence. We are not sure, but we think Wallace may be running out of fucks to give, at least by Fox News standards.
One part of that interview we haven't focused on yet is when Trump refused to commit to accepting the results of the election, just like he wouldn't accept them in 2016. Hell, in a way, he didn't accept them in 2016, considering how Hillary Clinton beat the shit out of him in the popular vote, and his Electoral College victory was tiny-weenus-not-bigly-yooge. Hillary's three-million popular vote win? Rigged! Illegal immigrants voting! Trump's Electoral College victory? Historic! No Republican has ever even won the Electoral College, probably! Or whatever he said, we don't feel like looking it up.
Here's video of Trump with Wallace:
Joe Biden's campaign quickly assured Trump that when Biden kicks Trump's ass, Trump will be leaving the White House one way or another:
In response to Trump's comments to Wallace, the Biden campaign's Rapid Response Director Andrew Bates said "the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."
It would almost be funnier if it went down that way. Maybe Trump thinks Bill Barr can just bring whatever team of incels he and DHS have deployed to Portland back to Washington to protect him. That'll be cute, except for how Joe Biden becomes commander-in-chief of the United States military at noon on January 20, 2021, assuming we all vote, and assuming we kick Trump's ass hard enough that Russia's pro-Trump interference isn't enough to make up the difference.
US military > Bill Barr's Team Of Incels. Oh yeah, and Barr won't be attorney general anymore. Womp womp.
(Did we mention VOTE? Thanks. The election is 106 days away. Start making your voting plan NOW. There's a pandemic on, if you haven't heard.)
Speaker Nancy Pelosi also had thoughts about Trump's refusal to commit to GTFO when America tells him for the umpteenth time that we loathe his nasty ass, but this time with votes.
PELOSI: The fact is, whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving. Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn't mean we won't have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States. [...]
I'm second in line to the presidency, and just last week I had my regular continuation of government briefing. [...] This is never going to happen, God willing, it never will. But there is a process. It has nothing to do with the certain occupant of the White House doesn't feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there.
"Fumigated." She said "fumigated."
PELOSI: The presidency is the presidency. It's not geography or location.
Like we said, at noon on January 20, 2021, Joe Biden is president, if we all do what we have to do as American citizens. And if there is a hairy crusty orange caterwauling Big-Mac-popping dipshit burglar inside the White House at the time, well then, the president will take care of that little problem -- and hopefully they can immediately then transfer that little problem to the proper authorities, maybe the New York state police, before the little fucker tries to flee to Russia forever -- and then the Terminix guy can come to do the fumigation part and once they really air out the place, Joe Biden will move in. End of story.
Also end of blog day, OPEN THREAD!
