LIVE: It's Infrastructure Week, And Your President Is A Real SASSY ASSY Today
The White House's website says President Joe Biden is doing an "infrastructure" speech in Pittsburgh today, so we guess that means it's Infrastructure Week.
For a preview of what kind of mood he might be in today, check out this video of him yelling at reporters about READ A THING! and LEARN A BOOK! as he was about to get on the helicopter earlier.
\u201cReporter: Any restrictions on abortion at all?\nBiden: Yes \nReporter: What should they be?\nBiden: Roe V. Wade. Read it man. You\u2019ll get educated\u201d— Acyn (@Acyn) 1666279559
OK, Mister Mood.
