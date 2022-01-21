commerce department gina raimondo joe biden supply chain video youtube biden semiconductors supply chain

LIVE: President No-Malarkey Talkin' About Semiconductors. Doesn't That Sound Sexy?

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
January 21, 2022 11:00 AM
Joe Biden Reaction GIF
Giphy

Tell us, Politico Playbook:

Biden and Commerce Secretary GINA RAIMONDO will deliver remarks about semiconductor supplies, the supply chain and efforts to “make more in America.”

Ooh!

Watch live!

www.youtube.com

Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc