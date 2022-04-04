LIVE: President Biden Talkin' Trucks
Unfortunately this will not be the president going VROOM around a track while he test drives a truck. Instead, according to the White House, it is Biden talking about "Remarks on Progress Made on his Administration’s Trucking Action Plan to Strengthen Our Nation’s Supply Chains." So that sounds nice!
We think Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is going to be there too.
Watch here live:
