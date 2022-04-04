biden trucking action plan joe biden supply chain video youtube biden trucking supply chain live

LIVE: President Biden Talkin' Trucks

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
April 04, 2022 01:45 PM
Giphy

Unfortunately this will not be the president going VROOM around a track while he test drives a truck. Instead, according to the White House, it is Biden talking about "Remarks on Progress Made on his Administration’s Trucking Action Plan to Strengthen Our Nation’s Supply Chains." So that sounds nice!

We think Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is going to be there too.

Watch here live:

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here

Wonkette is ad-free and paywall-free and relies on YOU to pay us what you can, please, if you are able!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc