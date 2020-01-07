Biggest Piece Of Sh*t On Earth Harvey Weinstein Charged With Two More Sexual Assaults In Los Angeles
It's becoming more and more apparent (we hope) that one way or another Harvey Weinstein will be going to prison for sexual assault. He's facing trial this week in a Manhattan court, and just yesterday was charged with two separate instances of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles.
On Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that Weinstein was being charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another there, over a two day period in 2013. Weinstein is being charged with "one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint."
If convicted, Weinstein could serve up to 28 years in prison.
The first case is being brought on behalf of an Italian model-actress who says Weinstein raped her at the Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel on February 18, 2013. She described the horrific attack to the Los Angeles Times in 2017, saying that he wormed his way into her hotel room by saying that he just wanted to talk, and thene started demanding to see her naked. The actress begged him to go away, while trying to show him pictures of her children and her mother, but he refused and instead grabbed her by the hair and forcibly raped her.
The second is being brought on behalf of a woman who claims Weinstein assaulted her at another Beverly Hills hotel the next day. She says she was there for a meeting with Weinstein and a female acquaintance and was at one point tricked into going into Weinstein's hotel bathroom, where he sexually assaulted her.
"While naked he moved towards her keeping himself between her and the door and preventing her from leaving. She laughed from shock as the defendant took down her dress. He turned her around and held her in place by her breast as he masturbated until he ejaculated on the floor," wrote prosecutor Paul Thompson.
As if this isn't all appalling enough, Irin Carmon of The Cut reported yesterday that she and several other reporters covering the case had received a 47-page PowerPoint presentation meant to discredit his accusers -- titled, gallingly enough "The Proper Narrative for Addressing the Harvey Weinstein Case."
The "narrative" included pages and pages of opposition research on the women accusing him, along with an entire section on what a great guy he is:
In a section entitled "Who Harvey Weinstein is," it mentions that Weinstein has organized "two extraordinary benefit concerts" and raised $500 million for charity. Examples of his good deeds include "for a famous actor's girlfriend, HW arranged lifesaving treatment," "producing socially important commercial failures," such as films about sexual assault and LGBT people. On page 40, it defends Weinstein for having a "huge heart."
It also deployed the classic "Well, I didn't rape Meryl Streep" defense so often deployed by people facing rape charges:
"We hope you will consider the fact that a large number of women with whom HW worked on a regular basis reported nothing close to a sexual assault," it continues, adding that after Meryl Streep said Weinstein was "respectful with me," she "was critiqued so much she had to make some bland statement about 'power imbalance in our own industry.'"
Well then! case closed, I guess!
The Cut also ran a report on Monday with a new tally of the women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment: 100.
[The Los Angeles Times | The Cut]
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Previously, she was a Senior Staff Writer at Death & Taxes, and Assistant Editor at The Frisky (RIP). Currently, she writes for Wonkette, Friendly Atheist, Quartz and other sites. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse