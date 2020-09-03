Bill Barr: Come For The Fascism, Stay For The Unhinged White Supremacist Bullsh*t!
If you thought Attorney General Bill Barr's interview with Wolf Blitzer couldn't possibly contain enough batshit to fill two Wonkette posts, well then, that's why we work at Wonkette and you work at SOMEWHERE ELSE.
Seriously, though. Barr, if you just barely read between the lines of his Blitzer interview, gave us a blueprint for at least part of how he is going to help Donald Trump steal the 2020 election, lying about China being the greatest threat to the election while minimizing the actual attack Russia is currently carrying out, as reported by the National Counterterrorism and Security Center (NCSC). It was a red alert for the survival of the republic, and we don't know how to say it any more strongly than that.
But that wasn't all! Barr also had time to spew vile fascist racism about police violence against Black people, because that is the thing he is second best at, after doing cover-ups for Trump.
What's Bill Barr's message to Jacob Blake's family, after Blake was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer? His message isn't worth typing, because it's crap. How do Black parents explain what happened to Jacob Blake, and to George Floyd?
BARR: I'm not going to talk about the Blake case. Because I think it's different than the Floyd case.
And why?
BARR: Well, uh, Floyd was already subdued, incapacitated, in handcuffs, and was not armed. In the Jacob case, he was in the midst of committing a felony, and he was armed.
Cool, now we're just making up shit.
BARR: Well, I've stated what I believe to be the difference.
He has decided he believes something else, so he can be racist about this one. The fact that Blake was also not armed isn't going to deter Barr. Nor do we know what "felony" he was "in the midst of committing." Perhaps he was in the middle of voting twice.
Tell us about how there's no systemic racism in policing, Bill:
BARR: I do think that there appears to be a phenomenon in the country where African-Americans feel that they're treated, when they're stopped by police frequently, as suspects before they're treated as citizens. I don't think that that necessarily reflects some deep-seated racism in police departments or in most police officers. I think the same kind of behavior is done by African-American police officers.
Mighty white of him to acknowledge that Black people feel that way. But it's not racist, obviously, because even Black cops do it. Which couldn't possibly be because of systemic implicit racism built into the system, so much so that it carries through into the behavior of even Black cops.
So STFU, Bill.
And what about Jacob Blake's dad saying there are two justice systems in this country, which is just fucking obvious to anyone who isn't a racist?
BARR: No, I don't think there are two justice systems. I think the narrative that the police are [in some] epidemic of shooting unarmed black men is simply a false narrative and also the narrative that that's based on race. The fact of the matter, it's very rare for an unarmed African-American to be shot by a white police officer. There were 10 cases last year. Six of them, the suspect was attacking the police officer physically. So these are rare things.
Wrong wrong wrong wrong wrong lie lie lie lie lie WRONG. Based on population, Black people are FAR more likely to be shot at and killed by police than white people. Barr knows this, but his position in the regime is partially dependent on pretending he doesn't know it. (The other part is his willingness to do fascist cover-ups for Trump.)
BARR: I think there are some situations where statistics would suggest [African-Americans] are treated differently. But I don't think that that's necessarily racism.
So it's not racist for cops to be racist. Got it.
And there's no "systemic racism." In fact, Barr wants us to be "careful" about "throwing the idea of racism around." He explained why he thinks that, but let's just go with "he's a fascist, racist asshole" and be done with it.
Jacob Blake's uncle condemned Barr on CNN last night, for his "innuendo" and "gaslighting" and "outright lies" about his nephew, whom Barr lied about, because Barr is a liar, and a fucking psycho.
ANTIFAS ON A PLANE WITH SNAKES!
Barr also, after talking in a roundabout way about the Trump-Barr plans for stealing the election by baselessly blaming China for making counterfeit ballots for Joe Biden, talked some about his and Trump's utter batshittery about Antifas on planes with snakes, flying around America to attack it, AIYEEEEEEEEEEE!
BARR: I've talked to every police chief in every city where there has been major violence and they all have identified Antifa as the ramrod for the violence. They are flying around the country. We know people who are flying around the country. We see some of the purchases they are making before the riots of weapons to use in those riots. So, we are following.
We believe Barr when he says some racist police chiefs are willing to go along with the lie that "Antifa" is causing all the violence. We don't believe it's "every" police chief, unless every single police chief in America is literally that stupid.
But what about that thing Donald Trump said about how LITERALLY some mean guys put on some black clothes and got on an airplane like "GONNA FLY THE FRIENDLY SKIES NOW" and they were going to the Republican National Convention to be like "GRRRR HELLO WE ARE ANTIFA"?
BARR: I don't know what the President was referring to.
Oh.
Also he said Barack Obama and Joe Biden aren't personally under investigation. He's not crazy, after all.
Just kidding he's a fucking psycho the end.
