Black GA Dem Endorses Donald Trump From Alternate Reality Where That Makes Sense
Joe Biden just received a glowing endorsement from his former boss, Barack Obama, but Donald Trump, the president in every disaster movie ever made, can now claim support of another prominent black leader — although when we saw “prominent," we mean “just heard about him today." Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tuesday that he's all in for a second Trump term, which America couldn't possibly survive.
JONES: It's very simple to me. President Trump's handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign.
The economy is in shambles. More than 16 million Americans have lost their jobs within the past month, and that includes almost 500,000 Georgians. This is a pre-COVID tap dance for the president. Jones needs new material.
Yes, Trump signed a mostly meaningless executive order in 2017 that physically moved the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from Betsy DeVos's gingerbread house inside the Department of Education over to the White House itself. Kellyanne Conway took photos of the event with her dirty feet on the Oval Office couch. Trump's still practically racist in every way.
Jones praises Trump's "criminal justice initiatives." There's the "First Step" program he grudgingly signed as a favor to his useless son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Kim Kardashian also convinced Trump to release Alice Marie Johnson (possibly in exchange for Kanye West's soul). Jones notes that Johnson had repeatedly petitioned Obama for clemency but been denied, so we should now trust the guy who still wants to execute the Central Park Five.
Apparently, Trump's "leadership" on criminal justice reform is a stark contrast from Biden's, as Jones explains with bogus rightwing talking points we'll have to endure until November.
JONES: A generation of African-American families have been devastated by draconian policies that Joe Biden supported and voted for when he served in the US Senate. A change was needed and President Trump took action.
What a maroon! Trump's first attorney general was white supremacist Jeff Sessions, and Trump didn't fire him because Sessions wanted to escalate the War on Drugs. No, he got canned because he wouldn't serve as Trump's personal lawyer.
JONES: There are a lot of African Americans who clearly see and appreciate he's doing something that's never been done before. When you look at the unemployment rates among black Americans before the pandemic, they were at historic lows. That's just a fact.
Trump bungled the nation's response to the coronavirus, which is currently targeting black people like New York's old “stop-and-frisk" policy. What the hell is wrong with this guy?
Jones says he plans to remain a Democrat, but other Democrats aren't on board with Jones remaining in office. Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams released this scathing statement Tuesday.
WILLIAMS: Vernon Jones is an embarrassment to the Democratic Party and does not stand for our values. Never has that been clearer than this moment, when he chose to stand with the racist president who has made an all-out assault on Black Americans, who has tried to rip away American health care, and who has failed our country in its greatest time of need during the most important election in our lifetimes. Vernon Jones doesn't speak for Georgians, and neither does Donald Trump — which is why Georgians will send him home in November 2020.
Jones represents Georgia's 91st District, which includes the heavily Democratic DeKalb County. He's described himself as a “conservative Democrat" who supports gun rights and tough immigration laws. He's also reportedly made offensive comments about Georgia's only transgender elected official, Stephe Koontz. He voted twice for George W. Bush but, hey, so did Colin Powell, probably. He's also kept photos of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on his desk, which we hope was for target practice.
Rhonda Taylor, who does not support Trump because she's black and conscious, is running against Jones in the upcoming Democratic primary. Unless she keeps nude photos of Robert E. Lee on her desk, she has our unconditional support.
