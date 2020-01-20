Bond Girl Britt Eklund's Heart Breaks For Schoolboys Who Can't Sexually Harass Classmates With Impunity
Britt Eklund, who co-starred with Roger Moore in The Man with the Golden Gun and played the singing, wall-banging naked chick in The Wicker Man (the original one, not the Nic Cage one), has some thoughts about the #MeToo movement, and they are ... not great.
In a recent interview, Eklund expressed that while things are getting better for women, things are getting very hard for men. Her example? The immense hardship endured by boys who cannot undo bras on a whim without getting into some kind of trouble.
Via The Telegraph:
"Back then it was hard to be a woman. And nowadays it's very hard to be a man," Ekland told Event magazine.
"Times have changed but it was how we grew up. At school when you started wearing a bra, the boy sitting behind you in the class would flick it undone and everyone would laugh. Now that boy would be in serious trouble."
I think they'll get over it?
So, first of all, I would like to state that if a boy sitting behind me in school, even in the 1990s, had undone my bra or anyone else's bra, he would have come back with a stub. Luckily, that is not a thing I recall happening to me or any other girls in school. For what it's worth, from what I have heard of my parents' experience in 1960s Catholic schools in New England, it seems as though that would not have flown there either. I don't know that this was ever that widely acceptable.
Second.
Imagine being the person with that problem. Like, everyone is talking about all of the bad shit they went through in middle school, and your big story is "I undid a girl's bra and no one laughed and I got in trouble!" Please. If your worst problem is that you couldn't be a bully without consequences, you do not get to compete in the school-sucked-for-me olympics.
Eklund continued, explaining that
"When I started out it wasn't so easy for women, especially if you wanted to work and get on," she said.
According to the 77-year-old, sexual harassment was "rampant" and "expected" in as a young actress in the 1960s, but now "everyone will listen" to women's complaints in light of the #MeToo movement.
"That sort of thing wasn't just normal," Ekland explained. "It was pretty much what you expected when you went along for a job with a director or a producer. It was rampant. And girls just went with it.
"You smiled politely and, yes, you did have to do things you didn't want to do, but show me an actress of my age who hasn't had that experience.
"It was a very different time. I think it's amazing these #MeToo girls can get up and scream and shout and everyone will listen."
It seems like having "to do things you didn't want to do" and not being listened to about having to do those things is a significantly worse time than not being able to undo someone's bra without their consent.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse