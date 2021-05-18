Boy, This Georgia GOP Congressman Must Really Hate Tourists!
Last week, there was a nutbag hearing in the House Oversight Committee. The guy who was for five minutes Donald Trump's (acting) Defense secretary, Christopher Miller, comported himself like an absolute ass as he defended his reactions to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Republican congressmen were even worse, outright denying that there even was an insurrection that day.
One of the absolute worst was GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, who angrily intoned that "there was no insurrection! To call it an insurrection is a bold-faced lie!" He said it was more like a "normal tourist visit." His comments were so absurd that somebody on Twitter decided to put them side-by-side with actual footage of the "tourist visit."
Rep. Andrew Clyde's (R-GA) comments today don't hold up well when played side-by-side with insurrection footage, so… https://t.co/lJfvKNYOMD— j.d. durkin (@j.d. durkin)1620850182.0
For context, other recent times Clyde appeared on Wonkette include when he was one of the 147 members of Congress who, even after the terrorist attack was over, still voted against certifying the results of the election. Also, when he was one of only 12 GOP reps who couldn't find it in his patriotic soul to award congressional medals to the Capitol police who saved them that day. You know, from "tourist visit."
Well, there is a quick update on "tourist visit." It turns out a photographer got a snapshot of Clyde that day during "tourist visit."
The Rep. Clyde news reminded me of this: UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., second from top lef… https://t.co/9prxqLXS4g— Tom Williams (@Tom Williams)1621043260.0
That tweet is from Tom Williams, the photographer from Roll Call who photographed "tourist visit." The Independent explains:
A photo has emerged of Andrew Clyde, the Republican congressman who claimed "there was no insurrection" and compared US Capitol rioters to "tourists", barricading the House chamber during the attack.
"The Rep. Clyde news reminded me of this," Roll Call photographer Tom Williams tweeted this week, and included a picture of the Georgia congressman in a group of eight men pushing a piece of furniture against doors to the chamber.
Man, that guy must REALLY hate tourists. He's standing there at the door like "NOOOOOOO! Tourists! Don't let them in! The tourists!"
For the record, here's more of what Clyde said in that hearing that day, about "tourist visit":
"As one of the members who stayed in the Capitol and on the House floor and who with other Republican colleagues helped barricade the door until almost 3 p.m. that day from the mob who tried to enter, I can tell you, the House floor was never breached, and it was not an insurrection," he said. [...]
"You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit," he said.
Here's some video that guy being confronted about calling it "tourist visit" and just being an absolute shitheel about it, suggesting that we are failing to consider the context of what he said, about "tourist visit."
We asked GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde to explain his comments during a hearing yesterday when he said the Capitol insurrec… https://t.co/z9ifLa9cb1— Daniella Diaz (@Daniella Diaz)1620914328.0
It's almost like these people are breathless, unrepentant pathological liars or something.
