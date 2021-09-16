Caitlyn Jenner Did Not Want To Be Boss Of Stinky Dumb California ANYWAY!
Oh goodness, a sad postscript to that whole recall business in California.
[Caitlyn] Jenner, reacting to the results, expressed disappointment that Newsom had survived the recall, which was fueled by conservative anger over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as it pertained to business closures during the first waves of the virus.
In a video shared by CBS News, the retired gold-medal Olympian was in disbelief that Newsom beat back the election challenge.
"He didn't campaign on not one of his successes, because he doesn't have any," she said. "I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office. It's a shame, honestly, it's a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve."
YOU DON'T DESERVE HER, CALIFORNIA! You deserve what you get!
Please enjoy Jenner saying YOU DON'T DESERVE HER, CALIFORNIA, live and in person:
Caitlyn Jenner, a GOP candidate in California's recall, speaks after the vote to remove Gov. Newsom failed: "I can'… https://t.co/xhw8zHiLNt— CBS News (@CBS News)1631680608.0
As Insider notes, Jenner said on Newsmax on Tuesday, before the numbers were all in, that she's "thoroughly enjoyed this process," we guess because it's an honor just to be nominated, and all those things. But alas, California, you did not choose Caitlyn Jenner, therefore YOU CHOSE POORLY!
Wonkette Editrix Rebecca did indeed tell you all way back in April that "America's Next Top Governor Caitlyn Jenner" was not a thing California would under any circumstances have to contend with, and she was correct. How correct was Wonkette Editrix Rebecca? So correct that Liz's post about the results of the California recall did not even see fit to mention Caitlyn Jenner at all because what would have been the point OMG LOL?
We will just end this post with this tweet from nice blogger Joe.My.God, gloating about how poorly Jenner did:
https://t.co/SmV88kzSL2— JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod)1631711260.0
Haha, good job, the end.
[Insider]
