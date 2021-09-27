Liz Cheney Loves Her Sister And Doesn't Even Support Coups, What Kind Of Republican Is She?
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney from Wyoming is a Republican-in-exile because she voted to impeach Donald Trump after he incited an attack on Congress. Worse, she believes he lost the election President Joe Biden decisively and continually won. Heresy!
Nowadays, if you're a Republican who accepts reality and doesn't openly promote the white nationalist “great replacement" theory, that makes you somewhat newsworthy, like the last remaining unicorn (but still a unicorn who still supports supply-side economics and voter suppression).
Cheney spoke with Lesley Stahl on "60 Minutes" Sunday night, and unlike the twice-impeached coward, she didn't flee the interview midway.
Stahl asked Cheney why she was willing to serve on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 committee, considering she once said, “The Democratic Party under Nancy Pelosi has become the party of anti-semitism, infanticide, and socialism." But that was two whole years ago, before Trump's insurrection. Cheney side-stepped her old-school Gingrich-approved smear campaign tactics and told Stahl that people around the country have been betrayed by Donald Trump.
Cheney is still a Republican, so she said that while Democrats and Joe Biden mostly suck ass, but the alternative can't be someone who doesn't believe in the rule of law and violated their oath of office. She meant Trump here but that also fairly describes the overwhelming majority of her party, specifically GOP leadership. Cheney is especially disappointed in Kevin McCarthy, who willingly serves as Trump's lapdog.
CHENEY: What he´s done is embrace Donald Trump. And if I were doing what he´s doing, I would be deeply ashamed of myself. I don´t know how you explain that to your children.
Cheney apparently thinks McCarthy is spineless garbage who's a disgrace to his family. When Stahl asked Cheney if she wants McCarthy's GOP to take control of the House, she said she wants Republicans who “stand for substance and stand for policy" to take over. Unfortunately for Cheney, those Republicans are only found in "West Wing" reruns. She insists she won't cede her party to “extremists," because she's a conservative, damnit, who believes in “limited government, a strong national defense, and low taxes." This technically makes her a Joe Manchin/Abigail Spanberger Democrat. Cheney and Adam Kinzinger need to wake up and admit that Marjorie Taylor Greene is the unfettered id of conservative ideology. It's all just bigoted cultural resentment and willful ignorance.
Cheney has even folded on a major conservative culture war issue, now conceding she was “wrong" in 2013 when she opposed marriage equality. Her sister, Mary, is gay and married, so this caused some tense family gatherings.
CHENEY: This is an issue that we have to recognize you know, as -- as human beings that we need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country, in our state."
We were at an event a few nights ago and there was a young woman who said she doesn't feel safe sometimes because she's transgender. And nobody should feel unsafe. Freedom means freedom for everybody
That's so moving I can barely type these words through my tears: Liz Cheney voted against the Equality Act.
Donald Trump recently endorsed Harriet Hageman, a former Republican National Committee member, in her primary challenge against Cheney, who represents Wyoming's sole congressional district. Trump has denounced Cheney as “disloyal" even though she voted for him twice and consistently supported his policies. She just drew the line at soft coups, violent insurrections, and Big Lies. We guess any Republican can support screwing the poor and other marginalized groups. It takes true commitment (and a demonstrated lack of ethics) to embrace Trump's delusional reality.
Former President George W. Bush, who once worked for Cheney's dad, will headline an October 18 fundraiser for Cheney in Dallas. Those are some pretty big guns that Bush should've considered flexing against Trump in 2020, but hey, it's not like democracy was at stake or anything. Trump responded to this news like the Twitter-less troll he is: He sent his email subscribers a photoshopped image of Cheney with Bush's head with the subject line “ICYMI: Must-See Photo." Spoiler: The photo is not a “must-see" unless you were curious to know if Bush would've made a handsome woman.
Trump just absolutely SAVAGED Liz Cheney and George Bush https://t.co/hcVFtVRLpc— Benny (@Benny)1632437502.0
Conservative columnist Benny Johnson claimed Trump “savaged" Cheney and Bush with his grade-school antics. You'd almost feel sorry for Johnson if you had nothing better to do with your time. He's like the pathetic, gibbering henchman to a Disney villain who always laughs at his master's bad jokes.
Cheney came out swinging Sunday when she tweeted a photo of her dad's most promising intern with the scorching message, “I like Republican presidents who win re-election."
I like Republican presidents who win re-election. https://t.co/ifGDEuA9Jx— Liz Cheney (@Liz Cheney)1632661720.0
It's true. Bush did win re-election in 2004, and Democrats even ran a candidate against him and everything. (Poor John Kerry tried his best.) After Bush criticized Trump's attack on democracy during his September 11 speech, Trump lashed out at his Republican predecessor, claiming Bush “led a failed and uninspiring presidency." This falls under the Stopped Clock principle, as Bush's presidency was failed and uninspiring. But Trump has personally attacked every former Republican president and presidential nominee from the past 30 years. His defines "party loyalty" as unwavering fealty to himself, and the current Republican party is perfectly okay with this.
Cheney's tweet references Trump's infamous 2015 remarks about Senator John McCain: "He's not a war hero...He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured, okay?"
Unfortunately, this is somewhat of a self-own for Cheney and what remains of the “respectable" GOP. As we noted already, Cheney voted for Trump twice after he insulted not just McCain's service but every surviving prisoner of war. She still supported him after he frequently crapped on McCain after the man died. Even after reliable reports that Trump dismissed fallen soldiers as “losers" and “suckers," Cheney believed Trump should have another four years as US commander-in-chief.
In conclusion, Liz Cheney is still a Republican but almost honest and she loves her sister. Hooray.
