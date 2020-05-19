Canadian Incel Terrorist First To Actually Be Charged With Terrorism
On February 24 of this year, the owner of Crown Spa — an erotic spa in Toronto, Ontario — heard screams coming from a back room and walked over to see what was going on. She was immediately stabbed with a machete by a teenage boy, but was somehow able to get the weapon from his hands and stab him in the back. When police arrived, they found the owner, the injured teenager, and the body of 24-year-old Ashley Noell Arzaga, who had been fatally stabbed by the teenager before he attacked the owner.
Police have since learned that this attack was inspired by incel ideology — i.e., he was mad that girls didn't like him — which has become par for the course in these types of attacks. It's not surprising that an incel decided to attack an erotic spa, as the types of incels who are still very upset that the sexual revolution happened tend to have a lot of anger towards sex workers. This is demonstrated by the one of commenters on the incels.co board responding to this news by saying "and nothing of value was lost."
screencap from incels.co: And nothing of value was lost
What is different, however, about this case is that it will be the first time anywhere that a man going on a killing spree because they are mad at women will be charged with terrorism.
Via Global News:
Charges against the suspect accused of carrying out the Feb. 24 stabbing attack, which killed a woman and injured another, were updated in court on Tuesday to "murder — terrorist activity."
The suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was already facing first-degree and attempted murder charges, but the development means police believe the incident was terrorism-related.
Global News has learned police are alleging the attack was inspired by the incel movement made up of men unable to attract sexual partners who promote violence against women on internet forums.
Experts said it was the first time a terrorism charge had been laid over violence tied to incels, a term that refers to self-described "involuntary celibates."
Good.
Terrorism is exactly what these men have been doing all along. Terrorism is defined as "the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims" and that is exactly what these attacks are. The goal is to scare women and to punish them for the "sins" of dating men they like and are attracted to, instead of repulsive assholes who spend their days on the internet saying sickeningly misogynistic things all day.
One of the things these men are most angry about is that, from their perspective, feminism and the sexual revolution lead to women not being distributed "evenly" due to the fact that we do not need to get married to survive. The whole fantasy of the "beta uprising" is the idea that we can only push these men so far before they all start "going ER" (after the perpetrator of the Isla Vista massacre) and forcing women back into their rightful, pre-sexual revolution place.
The incel terrorist's name and image are not being released, because he is a minor — although, come to think of it, that should actually be the case across the board with these kinds of terrorists. Go to any incel messageboard, and about half of the participants have pictures of Elliot Rodger — whom they have sainted — as their avatar. White supremacists go and get bowl cuts in honor of Dylann Roof. The images of these terrorists become icons to those who wish to follow in their footsteps.
If you notice, for the most part, we don't hear about serial killers in the way we used to. Part of that is because there are just fewer serial killers altogether, but part of that is because they don't command the kind of media attention that they did in the '70s though the '90s. Maybe these things are related, I don't know. What I do know is that not giving these people a new avatar is probably for the best.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us! Also if you are buying stuff on Amazon, click this link!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse