Candace Owens: All Classes Canceled Across America, Except 'How To Hate White People'
No more pencils, no more books, no more teachers! But dirty looks? MAYBE.
According to Candace Owens, who made an appearance on Maria Bartiromo's Fox News show this weekend, children are no longer learning science or math or any of the traditional subjects in school. Rather, she explains, all day every day in every school across America, children are only learning how to hate white people and how to hate their country.
Whoa if true, except for not true.
Bartiromo kicked the segment off by talking about a friend of hers who said her seventh grader got a pamphlet announcing, "If you identify as white, come to a meeting because we want to make sure you thrive and strive not to be a racist," claiming "They're assuming every kid is a racist!"
First of all, if your mom is friends with Maria Bartiromo, it probably wouldn't kill you to show up to that meeting. We are just suggesting! Also it is unlikely kids who aren't explicitly racist would have a problem with something like that, and would probably like to attend in hopes of doing better. There are lots of super-racist people out there who think they are not racist, so it's probably best to be on the safe side. It's always a good day to learn how to be a kinder person.
Owens went a step further, arguing that all good conservatives should follow in Megyn "Santa is white!" Kelly's footsteps, pull their children right out of school and homeschool them themselves. I'd include a joke here about how likely it is that Megyn Kelly is actually personally homeschooling her own kids, but perhaps she is. Everyone needs a hobby!
Not only does Owens think well-off people like Kelly should be doing this, but that everyone should be doing this, and she doesn't want to hear any "Oh! I have to work so my kids can eat!" complaining from anyone.
OWENS: I truly believe that it's time for us to pull our kids out of school. And I know people say, 'Not all of us can afford to do that,' but the country wasn't built on people having a lot of money when they were homeschooling.
Well, that would be because those children often had full-time jobs. But eventually we got rid of child labor (in our own country anyway) and by the 1930s, education was compulsory everywhere in the United States (as it was in a majority of states before then). That would be why America went from a 20 percent illiteracy rate in 1870 to only 0.6 percent of adults being illiterate in 1970.
Owens then explained that poor children these days aren't even learning science or math, but rather exclusively learning to hate white people and also America.
OWENS: It's indoctrination that's happening. They're trying to fuel racism in this country. They're trying to teach this Marxist ideology. And the bad thing is, Maria, that they're replacing hard academics. These kids are not learning science, they're not learning mathematics, they're learning how to hate white people and they're learning how to hate their country.
I don't have kids, but I know a fair amount of people who do, and their kids are definitely learning all of the regular subjects. I was also unable to locate any official textbooks or workbooks titled "How to Hate White People" or "Hating America: A Beginner's Guide" or anything like that.
Children are going to notice racism exists, eventually. Even white children! Even they are going to read a book or watch a television program or read a newspaper or get on the internet someday and they are going to read about the United States of America and what has happened here and what is still happening here. Pretending America is and always has been super great and totally not racist is not a viable strategy. They're also going to learn about sexism, homophobia, transphobia and all the other ways people have been treated like shit here. They're going to learn about messed up shit our government has done. If they've been told by school and their parents that America is the greatest country on earth and things are equally great for everyone here, they could very well end up going "Oh my god, everything I've been told is a lie" when they learn the truth, and they will be a lot more angry and cynical than if they had learned the good and the bad together all along.
Giving kids a path to be helpful instead of hurtful is good and necessary and far more constructive than giving them horse-blinders.
[RawStory]
