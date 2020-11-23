Carl Bernstein Making List, Checking Twice, Of Republican Traitors What Ain't Got No Balls
Carl Bernstein, Nora Ephron's ex-husband, is still around, and unlike his erstwhile partner Bob Woodward he is not to our knowledge a complete preening hack. (Nora Ephron may have thought differently, I haven't read Heartburn since like sixth grade.)
And Carl Bernstein has had enough of this bullshits, and he is making like Elia Kazan, and NAMING NAMES.
The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Col… https://t.co/arzFbCip7d— Carl Bernstein (@Carl Bernstein)1606101034.0
Okay, so Rob Portman, Lamar Alexander, Ben Sasse, Roy Blunt (God we miss Roy Blount), Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, John Cornyn, John Thune, Mitt Romney, Somebody Named Braun Is in the Senate?, Same With Somebody Named Young?, Oh They Are Both From Indiana? Okay, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Marco Rubio, Chuck Grassley, Richard Burr, Pat Toomey, Martha McSally Who Doesn't Even Go Here Anymore, Jerry Moran, Pat Roberts, and Richard Shelby Who Is Apparently From Alabama all think the president of the United States is not fit to be the president of the United States but can't seem to get the words out of their mouths.
My goodness, it must be hard to be a United States senator, one of two men and women but mostly men from every state including for some reason Indiana and both Dakotas empowered by The People to represent their interests and needs in our nation's capital but can't say shit when their mouths are stuffed with it.
"Moron Idiot over here is endangering the country, and killing all our most faithful Republicans and lunatic street preachers, and we can't even disagree with him about 'don't lick strangers' maskless faces' because he might do a tweet and we're a bunch of craven shitlickers" is just a hell of a message from very proud men and women but mostly men.
This has been a post.
