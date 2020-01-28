Chris Wallace Awards Katie Pavlich No Points For Impeachment Lies, Hopes God Has Mercy On Her Soul
Conservative propaganda artiste Katie Pavlich was on Fox News (where else?) Monday pushing the Republican lie that the House did a real half-assed job on Donald Trump's impeachment. Democrats apparently all got high or something and turned in sloppy, thinly sourced articles of impeachment that were double spaced and printed in 18-point font so we wouldn't notice. Now they want the Senate to do their jobs for them, which is just rude.
PAVLICH: The Senate is not the House, the House did not come with a complete case, and every impeachment beforehand, the witnesses that were called had been called in the House before being brought to the Senate. So there are questions here about the process.
This is a singularly graceless lie because the White House has obstructed Congress at every step of this "process," repeatedly blocking key witnesses from testifying. "Obstruction of Congress" was literally one of the articles of impeachment. This is one of the dumbest things Pavlich has said and she says dumb things professionally.
There's a limit, however, to how much bullshit someone can swallow, even if they willingly work for Fox News. Chris Wallace pulled over the car and pretty much told Pavlich that she was fucked in the head.
WALLACE: That's not true. That's not true. They hadn't all been called in the House, and in the Clinton impeachment, they'd been called by the general independent counsel. They had not been called by the House.
Pavlich was quick on her feet. She called upon all her training and lied some more, but Wallace wasn't having it.
WALLACE: You're wrong, Katie.
PAVLICH: Let me finish. Before the articles were sent to the House, the grand jury material in the Clinton impeachment were handed to the House as part of the articles and given to the Senate. They were not given after the House voted for those articles. That is the difference. The process does matter.
There was a pause when Mitch McConnell's arrival from hell was announced, but it wasn't long before Wallace resuming telling Pavlich how much she sucked.
WALLACE: I just want to pick on this, because Katie, what you're saying just isn't true.
Lady, you're lying your shabby ass off on live television. Yes, it's still Fox, but come on! Wallace can't let Pavlich go full Orwell unchallenged. His kids are watching.
WALLACE: The fact of the matter is that the whistleblower information was given to the inspector general, who gave it to the Justice Department. The Justice Department decided not to investigate, and that is why it went to the House. So to say that in the Clinton investigation these people were interviewed by the House, one, they weren't. And to say it wasn't done by the Justice Department, because the Justice Department refused to carry out the investigation. Get your facts straight!
That will never happen on Fox, which is not even fact-curious. I've knocked "serious" journalists such as Chris Wallace and ... well, not sure if there are any others now that Shep Smith is gone -- for lending whatever credibility they have to a state media enterprise. But Fox's coverage of the impeachment is all your Republican grandparents are watching, so if Wallace can manage to rain truth on the partisan hack parade, it's a valuable service.
The full take-down is below. Enjoy!
