Church Of Holy Bleach Drinking Leader Will Now Have To Drink Bleach In Jail
Drinking bleach is a bad idea.
Once was a time when this would have been a non-controversial statement. But this is 2020, and if a liberal says something that is obviously a bad idea is a bad idea, there will be people on the Right deciding that it is, actually, a fantastic idea. And there is nothing, including drinking bleach, that this does not apply to.
As such, Mark Grenon, the pope of the "Genesis II Church of Health and Healing," has been making a shit ton of money this year from devoted conservatives who don't want no liberals telling them they can't prevent or cure coronavirus by drinking delicious and healthful bleach. This is despite the fact that a whole lot of people — Jim Bakker, Alex Jones, etc. — have gotten in trouble for promoting this. So far, Grenon has made about $500,000 this year alone from people stupid and obstinate enough to buy his Miracle Mineral Solution (which is bleach) — and now he's in trouble himself.
On Wednesday evening, Grenon and his sons Jonathan, Joseph, and Jordan were indicted on federal charges of criminal contempt for violating a federal order to stop making and selling the deadly concoction as a cure for COVID-19, as well as on conspiracy charges for inventing a church for the express purpose of not getting into legal trouble for selling MMS. This comes on the heels of the FDA receiving multiple reports of people requiring hospitalization, becoming extremely ill, and dying as a result of drinking an industrial bleach most commonly used for industrial water treatments or to bleach paper or pulp.
Via the Department of Justice:
The affidavit also alleges that, before marketing MMS as a cure for COVID-19, the Grenons marketed MMS as a miracle cure-all for dozens of other serious diseases and disorders, including cancer, Alzheimer's, autism, multiple sclerosis, and HIV/AIDS, even though the FDA had not approved MMS for any use. The Grenons allegedly sold tens of thousands of bottles of MMS nationwide, including to consumers throughout South Florida. They sold this dangerous product under the guise of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing ("Genesis"), an entity they allegedly created in an attempt to avoid government regulation of MMS. According to the charging documents, Genesis' own websites describe Genesis as a "non-religious church," and Defendant Mark Grenon, the co-founder of Genesis, has repeatedly acknowledged that Genesis "has nothing to do with religion," and that he founded Genesis to "legalize the use of MMS" and avoid "going [ ] to jail."
In addition to charging these defendants with federal conspiracy, the complaint also charges the Grenons with criminal contempt. The United States previously filed a civil case against the defendants and Genesis II Church of Health and Healing. See United States v. Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, et al., Case No. 20-21601-CV-WILLIAMS. In that civil case, the United States obtained court orders halting the Grenons' distribution of MMS. The criminal charges against the Grenons allege that they willfully violated these court orders. According to the complaint affidavit, the Grenons sent letters to the judge presiding over the civil case saying that they would not comply with the Court's orders. The Grenons also threatened violence in the letters. The criminal complaint affidavit quotes from these letters.
Nice!
Back in April, after Genesis II was hit with an order to stop making or selling Magical Mystery Bleach, Grenon sent Trump a letter in hopes of getting the order dropped and of convincing him to get in on the bleach-drinking trend. A week or so later, when Trump suggested that disinfectant might be one way of curing COVID-19, many of Grenon's fans became very excited, thinking he was promoting their favorite sodium-chlorite-based beverage.
Jordan Sather Tweet: President Trump discussing potential COVID treatments at today's presser. "You can get light inside the body" - BIG. Also mentioned using "disinfectants" internally. Now what "disinfectant" that can kill COVID has the media attacked me mercilessly over? (chlorine dioxide) assets.rebelmouse.io
Grenon used the opportunity to tell bleach-drinking enthusiasts to write Trump with their MMS testimonies, which they did.
Much of the MMS enthusiasm came from QAnon people (like Jordan Sather, quoted above), many of whom have uploaded their MMS testimonies to YouTube.
"I check out Walmart and give a little advice on what I believe maybe to come. Miracle mineral solution is very healthy and needs to be common knowledge and used for a lot of different reasons other than cleaning. Check out Jim Humble and his MMS."
It's not terrifically surprising that there's a lot of crossover there.
It is, however, interesting that while Trump's biggest supporters are downing gallons of bleach, his very own Justice Department is going after the people selling it.
