Come Get A Nice Serving Of White House Press Briefing!
Time for your daily White House press briefing, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre riding herd on the press corps on a Friday, you know how antsy they get before a weekend.
KJP will no doubt highlight the strong employment report for June; the US economy added 372,000 jobs last month, beating economists' forecasts of 268,000 new non-farm jobs. The unemployment rate remains 3.6 percent, and on the whole, the economy keeps getting back on track from the pandemic recession, yay.
Let's all watch our WonkTV! Don't get too close to the screen and wreck your eyes, you.
