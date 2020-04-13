Communism Is Just A Red Herring. Trump’s Why You’re Hiding In The House From COVID.
As you while away the hours during your COVID-19 house arrest, you're probably wondering who's to blame for your sorry fate. Fortunately, the team of Columbos at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation has discovered the real killers of everything we once enjoyed, like jobs and fresh air, and it's — GASP! — the communists.
As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe, one fact is increasingly clear: The Chinese Communist Party caused this crisis.
From the moment the coronavirus emerged in central China, Beijing has acted in a way that made a pandemic possible and then inevitable. It covered up what was happening in Wuhan. It silenced whistleblowers who sought to warn the world. It stole medical supplies from other countries, even while claiming the sickness was no big deal.
That's all very crappy of China. However, America's favorite capitalist, Donald Trump, fell for Beijing's reassuring bananas in his tailpipe because he was too lazy to take a global pandemic seriously. He downplayed what was happening when COVID-19 hit the US. He silenced whistleblowers who tried to warn us. He's even stolen medical supplies from his own country and distributed them to his most loyal cronies. Trump's capitalist zeal is also why Trump is desperate to “reopen" the country prematurely. It isn't very communist of communism to own COVID-19's means of production. It should at least share some of the blame with capitalism.
Clue - Communism is just a red herring. www.youtube.com
VOC not only blames communism for this crisis but has now added the coronavirus's ongoing death toll to "the historical victims of communism." VOC doesn't bother distinguishing which COVID-19 victims died with communism or from communism. No one ever pins all the deaths from slavery and homelessness on capitalism. It's like that happened when capitalism was still a minor.
From the Daily Caller:
"While the pandemic's final human toll is still unknown, those who have perished from the outbreak must be included in the global count of 100 million deaths at the hands of Communism," VOC Executive Director Marion Smith said in a statement.
"Any cursory look at the facts show that the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, and WHO Director Tedros are continued threats to global public health. We call on all western media to verify any claims from these discredited organizations before parroting them."
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu has received racist death threats because he's just trying to do his job. It's unclear why VOC considers him an active threat to “global public health." Arizona Sen. (for now) Martha McSally called on Dr. Tedros to resign because she believes he's part of the Chinese coverup. She's making political whoopie with Trump, who's desperate to blame anyone but himself for the impact COVID-19 has had on the US.
COVID-19 is a natural disaster that Trump bungled, but he'd prefer if the virus is viewed instead as a biological WMD that China unleashed on us. Republicans and conservatives in general are hopping on the xenophobic bandwagon. Bill Maher — who's constantly torn between disliking Trump and believing white men should say whatever they want without consequence — defended the president's attempt to rename COVID-19 the “Chinese virus." It's apparently too “politically correct" to reject Trump's obvious and shameless propaganda. He wants to demonize and scapegoat an entire country and group of people, even if means actual, unrelated Americans are targeted because of their appearance. Don't let him.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations. Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).