Congress On Television? There Should Be A Network For That!
We don't usually put more than one livestream in a post, but there are 500 million hearings going on today, so it's choose your own adventure!
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky at a House Appropriations subcommittee? We have that channel.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a House Appropriations subcommittee? We have that channel.
Anthony Fauci and National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee? We have that channel.
There's also a hearing with the intel chiefs before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, but we haven't found that channel yet. If we do we'll add it to your Congress TV package!
LEARN THINGS.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is only funded by YOU. Keep it coming, if you are able!
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.