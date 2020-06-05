TX Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: God Just Gonna Keep Killing Black People Until We All Love Him Enough
Like most black people who aren't Candace Owens, I'm a little bummed over all the racist murders. I know there's no easy solution, but ... oh, wait, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick just cracked this 400-year-old mystery wide open. He even did it on Fox News! That's what my relatives get for refusing to watch the network.
PATRICK: We have racism in this country, Shannon.
He was speaking Wednesday to “Fox News @ Night" host Shannon Bream, for whom this was possibly brand new information. What's important is he's identified the problem. Next, he'll come through with a fix. I just hope it's a quick one.
PATRICK: But it's really an issue of love.
No one -- not even The Beatles -- considered love as the answer to society's ills. Please proceed, sir.
PATRICK: It's loving God. If if you cannot love your fellow man, if you don't love God -- and we have a country where we've been working really hard, particularly on the left, to kick God out.
Yeah, it's the liberals who are treating God like a black family they don't want moving into their neighborhood. I'm not sure I agree 100 percent with Patrick's police work there. Black people are the predominant victims of racism and we're collectively very religious. According to the Pew Research Center, almost 80 percent of black Americans identify as Christian. That's about 10 percent more than white Americans, who possess the majority of the country's wealth and are significantly less likely to be killed by cops. Maybe God is our problem. God can't even protect us from white supremacist murderers when we're literally inside His own house.
PATRICK: We need a culture change to address this racism. You cannot change the culture of a country until you change the character of mankind. You can't change that unless you change the heart, and for billions of us on the planet, we believe you can't do that unless you accept Jesus Christ, unless you accept God.
But black folks have embraced Christ ever since white people forced that religion on us like secondhand clothes. Where's the return on our investment? Dr. Martin Luther King was a minister, and a white man still murdered him. God didn't take a bullet for the brother.
Does Patrick really think that it's just atheists committing racist acts because they have so much free time on Sundays? Even he's not that stupid. (Yes, I know I'm assuming facts not in evidence. Also Dennis Prager is that stupid.) The white men who hunted down and killed Ahmaud Arbery were probably self-proclaimed Christians. They look at you funny in Georgia if you're not a member of a church.
The culture that needs to change isn't one where gay people roam freely and women have legal control over their bodies. It's the one where conservatives like Patrick value guns over peace and money over public health. The Bible says somewhere that “the love of money is the root of all evil," and back in March, Patrick declared that people's lives aren't as valuable as protecting the economy from collapsing because of COVID-19 shutdowns. He said that “every life has value BUT crushing small business" just because of 552 dead Texans was a bit too much. (It's now 1,772 dead Texans. At least that's the confirmed number.)
Some Christians consider suicide an unforgivable sin, but Patrick thought it was some noble gesture on his part to volunteer to die from COVID-19 so his grandchildren could enjoy a world where the economy is alive and kicking, unlike the old and sick.
PATRICK: The crime against George Floyd, in my view, was a crime against all black America and against humanity and we're coming together.
Wait, is Patrick making a distinction between “black America" and “humanity"? We are in fact human, despite what the rules of police engagement might suggest.
PATRICK: We've got a lot of healing to do and we can't do it unless we turn to God and we need to do that now more than ever.
Speak for yourself. I'm done praying for white people not to kill me. No one's picking up.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations. Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).