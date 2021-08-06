Dick Cheney 'Deeply Troubled' By Today's GOP, May Invite Entire Party To Quail Hunt
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) says that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, has been "deeply troubled" by the Republican Party since the January 6 insurrection. The hawkish rightwing congresswoman, who was shitcanned from her leadership role as House Republican Conference chair because she wouldn't go along with Donald Trump's Big Lie about the 2020 election, made the comments Wednesday during an event held by the Aspen Institute.
In reply to an audience member's question about advice her father may have given her, Cheney said she's in contact with her parents nearly every day, and that growing up, she and her sister Mary learned to "love American history," although she didn't specify whether that included any lessons from, say, starting the Spanish-American War on a flimsy pretext so the US could make a colonialist land grab. Boy howdy, learning about that at an early age might have come in useful when talking with her pops later!
Rep. Cheney also said that the other important lesson her dad had taught her was "having the courage of your convictions," although in fact the elder Cheney was never actually indicted for war crimes. His top aide, I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice for his role in outing covert CIA officer Valerie Plame Wilson while Cheney was selling the bogus pretext for the Iraq War. Maybe that's what the congresswoman was thinking of. Trump pardoned Libby in 2018, so we're sure he was himself deeply troubled that Liz Cheney wasn't more understanding of his own lies and obstruction.
Anyway, here's the video, cued up to Cheney's very general comments about her Dad's distress at how awful the Republicans of our day have become, in contrast to the moral paragons who served with him in the George W. Bush administration:
Rep. Cheney said that between the January 6 insurrection and the inauguration on January 20, she had thought a lot about the contrast with the "peaceful transfer of power" from the Clinton administration to the day she was on the inaugural platform with her father for GW Bush's inauguration in 2001. She recalled that even after the fuck-tussle in Florida over the 2000 election, she was very proud as an American that Al Gore was there to see his political rival sworn in as president.
I would just say you know my dad is deeply troubled about where our party is, deeply troubled about where our country is, and just a tremendous source of advice and guidance and wisdom for me.
So there's your headline news about how far the Republican Party has fallen from the days when Al Gore graciously accepted defeat, paving the way for her father to promote phony intelligence and ignore experts so America could go to war, followed by years more of lies about how well that war was going. Whatever happened to integrity like that, it is sad, the end.
