Oh No Dok Got Huckablocked!
Former Arkansas Gov. and failed presidential candidate Mike Huckabee is celebrating Sacred Baby Festival with some duck hunting, and he happens to know what Heaven will be like: a lot of killing animals, plus shout-outs to a favorite brand of firearms!
Yr Doktor Zoom had to go and spoil the fun, because he is a mean liberal who never wants anyone to enjoy themselves:
Apparently that reference to David Huckabee hanging a dog at Boy Scout camp in 1998 was simply too cruel a fact-based joke, because looka what happened!
Golly. Now that I've been blocked, how will I ever keep up with the lamest, laziest comedy stylings on Twitter? What if I miss one of his charming jokes about suicide? You can't make me watch his dumb teevee show again; I did that once, so I never have to again.
I will, like Gloria Gaynor, survive.
Unlike that poor dog Mike Huckabee's son killed in 1998.
Yr Wonkette is entirely supported by reader donations. Please send us money so we can continue pursuing our relentless agenda of cruelty.
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.