Don't Forget To Give All The Moneys To Your Wonkette!
Not gonna do a lot of hair-tearing and teeth-gnashing and wolf-howling and whining because you guys really rode to Wonkette's rescue last month! And every time you all do that, I feel bad about asking for more the next month! But we have to, because we need to make payroll and buy all the Internet every month! Not just some of them!
If you are already tithing to this here ad-free, paywall-free, venture-capital-free mommyblog, there is no emergency, and keep on keepin' on with your terrible self! If you are NOT already giving us all or some of your money (please do not give us all your money), please consider getting off your ass what is sitting on your wallet, and take out your credit card or your Paypal password, and sign up to give us $2 or $10 or $THIRTEEN THOUSAND a month, because you love us and want us to be here forever, or how else would you know all the news that matters, brought to you by (people who are around) these little girls!
Lula and Donna Rose need new shoes probably. Also payroll.
There, that had been bugging you forever, and don't you feel ever so much better?
We love you.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.