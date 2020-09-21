Donald Trump Keepin' It Classy, As Always
Donald Trump, never one to miss an opportunity to be an asshole, said on "Fox & Friends" this morning he didn't think Ruth Bader Ginsburg actually said her "final wish" was for her successor on the Supreme Court to be chosen by a new president. Because why would a dying Supreme Court justice think of such a thing? Especially such a nasty thing, so unpatriotic. In what may constitute a show of respect for the late jurist, Trump didn't call Ginsburg a "nasty woman." This time. Probably saving it for a rally.
Now, to be clear, when Ginsburg told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, a few days before she died, "my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," that doesn't have the force of law or anything, we know that. Justices don't get to choose their successors or the timing of their appointment, except for Anthony Kennedy.
On the other hand, gratuitously suggesting it was all a hoax by Democrats is about as Trumpy as you get.
President Trump accuses Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s granddaughter Clara Spera of lying about #RBG’s dying wish and conspi… https://t.co/h9olQJA7rL— Rula Jebreal (@Rula Jebreal)1600696774.0
Well, I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff, and Schumer and Pelosi? I would be more inclined to the second.
That came out of the wind. It sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff that came out of the wind. Let's see, I mean, maybe she did, maybe she didn't.
Trump went on to explain that he won the election, and so he gets to pick the next justice on the Court, and there has to be a full court to deal with the election because of all the "fake ballots" that will be cast against him. Again, out of respect for the institution, Trump refrained from suggesting that any of the remaining three justices appointed by Democrats be executed until after his reelection.
Fortunately, Trump also noted that he would hold off announcing his nomination to fill the seat until Friday or Saturday, because "We want to pay respect" to Ginsburg: "It looks like we will have probably services on Thursday or Friday. [...] We should wait until the services are over for Justice Ginsburg," who he respects so much that he's pretty sure she never said that thing her granddaughter let a bunch of lying Democrats make up and then put in Ginsburg's mouth.
Democrats are pretty sneaky, after all. If they'd stoop to murdering Antonin Scalia in 2016, then surely they'd make up a quote from Ginsburg. That is just logic.
As for the idea that winning an election meant Barack Obama's nominee to replace Scalia deserved a hearing, well, you see, that's different, because Mitch McConnell didn't wanna, and Americans needed the chance to elect Trump first.
So I think Merrick Garland is an outstanding judge; I think he's outstanding and I think he's of outstanding intellect. He is liberal, that's okay, but the only problem was — and this is up to the Senate — the only problem was President Obama did not have the Senate. I mean, I could go a step further, President Obama didn't get a lot of judges.
Comes right down to it, Obama just wasn't very good at presidenting, if he wasn't able to get past McConnell's brilliant trashing of norms. A good president gets what he wants, by whatever means he can get away with, and that's what America is all about.
Come to think of it, Obama probably never actually said anything that wasn't scripted for him either, like that Ginsburg lady.
[NYT / Photo: Ted Eytan, Creative Commons License 2.0]
