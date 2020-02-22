Don't Go Taking STI Curing Advice From Jim Bakker!
Here at Wonkette, we are never afraid to be servicey. As you may recall, I am one of those weirdos who does like an 87 step Korean skincare routine involving a whole lot of snail mucin, and so I do consider it part of my sacred duty to inform people when a thing is really bad for their skin!
And one of those things is ingesting colloidal silver.
Televangelist Jim Bakker is going around telling people that instead of going to the doctor and getting some antibiotics, they should be curing their sexually transmitted infections with his "Silver Solution," claiming that it "kills every venereal disease there is." Why all of these very holy and righteous people who watch Jim Bakker would have any STIs, we cannot even begin to guess. Aren't they all supposed to be married or abstinent? Could it be that they have the same amount of non-marital sex as everyone else, but just didn't get any sex-ed in school?
Bakker has also been promoting the Silver Solution as a cure for coronavirus and HIV.
Yeah, it does not do that! You know what it will do though? It will turn you blue. Not like, sad blue. Actual blue. As blue as his dead ex-wife's eyeshadow. All over your entire body. Like this guy, Paul Kerason.
He drank so much colloidal silver that he developed a condition known as argyria, a condition caused by too much exposure to silver. Do not do a Google image search for argyria, as I assure you that you will immediately regret it.
Colloidal silver has been used as a home remedy for many, many years, and yet, it is not proven to do anything at all. It is so ineffective that FDA actually bans colloidal silver manufacturers from saying it will do or cure anything. In fact, ingesting it can make it harder for your body to absorb certain antibiotics — which actually do work.
If you feel as though you really need to go the snake-oil direction to cure what ails you, at the very least just go with homeopathy. It won't do anything, because it's literally just water, but at least it's literally just water.
