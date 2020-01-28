Doomsday Cult Couple Found Vacationing At Hawaiian Resort, Without Their Missing Kids
For the last three months, police have been searching for Idaho doomsday cult members Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell in hopes of finding out what happened to Vallow's children — Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua Vallow, 7, who is autistic — who have not been seen by anyone since September.
To refresh your memory, Vallow and Daybell were married in November — just weeks after his previous wife died in suspicious circumstances — and disappeared that same month when police started poking around and asking where the kids were, after J.J.'s grandparents reported that they hadn't seen or spoken to them in a real long time. Said grandparents have since issued a $20,000 reward for any information leading to finding out what happened to them.
On Sunday, police on the Hawaiian island of Kauai found Vallow and Daybell staying in a resort, which is of course a perfectly normal thing to do if your kids are missing and you definitely had nothing to do with it. Or really, if your kids are missing and you did have something to do with it, because that looks suspicious as hell. There is absolutely no context for which "going to a Hawaiian resort" is a normal thing to do when your kids have disappeared.
Police have issued the following statement about the couple:
"We can confirm that Lori Vallow was served with that order in the city of Princeville on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, on Saturday, January 25th by the Kauai Police Department and that Chad Daybell was with her," police said in a statement.
"We can further confirm that Tylee and J.J. were not with Lori and Chad and there is no evidence that Tylee and J.J. were ever in Hawaii."
As another refresher, please to recall that Sean Bartholick, the attorney representing Vallow and Daybell, had this to say while Vallow and Daybell's whereabouts were still unknown:
"Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor."
Sure she's devoted. Devoted to sipping Mai Tais at a resort on the beach months after her children "disappeared." Granted, these people are members of a doomsday cult so it is theoretically possible that the children are in some kind of underground bunker awaiting the apocalypse, but even if that were the case, you'd think they'd just say that.
While no local charges have been filed, Vallow was served with a court order demanding that she produce the children and deliver them to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare within five days or face charges of contempt of court. Of course, it seems pretty unlikely that those kids are still alive, so the question remains, really, what is going to happen if/when they do not show up with them?
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse