FBI Director Wray Testifies Truthfully About Elections, And Mark Meadows Is NOT HAVING IT
And Mark Meadows takes the lead again for Lyingest Sack of Crap in the White House Not Named Trump. Better step up your game, Kayleigh!
See, yesterday FBI Director Christopher Wray had the temerity to tell Congress the truth about voter fraud. And that truth is that there is no serious problem with voter fraud.
"Now, we have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise," he testified to the Senate Homeland Security Committee, adding later, "Certainly to change a federal election outcome by mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary, but people should make no mistake, we're vigilant as to the threat and watching it carefully because we're in an uncharted new territory."
Well! Bill Barr and Donald Trump and Sean Hannity and Rick Scott and Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell and all the other Gippers have been telling us for weeks that mail-in ballots are rife with voter fraud, so Chris Wray needs to get with the program. His job isn't to testify about what's true, it's to tout the party line, TRUE OR NOT!
In fact, this is the second week in a row that Wray dared to deviate from the accepted groupthink. Last week he told the House Homeland Security Committee that Russia is engaged in "very active efforts" to harm Joe Biden's electoral prospects, and we're not so worried about GIIIIIINA. Plus he said that antifa isn't as dangerous as white supremacists.
What the hell was he even thinking?
But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russi… https://t.co/xxF3s6XjkN— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1600388434.0
The White House isn't just going to take this lying down, man. The wingers have been sharpening their knives for a while for Wray, whom Trump himself nominated for the job in 2017 and who was confirmed by the Senate 92-5. Rumors are flying that Trump is looking for a candidate to replace him, with Newsmax reporting that Michael Flynn's batshit lawyer Sidney Powell is on the short list. (Holy fuckballs!)
So now the White House has decided to stab its own FBI director in the front, rather than the back.
"With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there is any kind of voter fraud," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CBS This Morning.
Alluding to the latest ginned up controversies in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, where 500 duplicate ballots were sent due to administrative error, Meadows insisted that actually, there's vote fraud everywhere and mail-in ballots are horribly dangerous.
"Perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill," the chief of staff snarked.
And you thought your co-workers were vindictive!
You pay this asshole's salary with your tax dollars. You should really stop doing that. Like by January 21, at the latest.
Follow Liz Dye on Twitter RIGHT HERE!
Please click here to support your Wonkette. And if you're ordering your quarantine goods on Amazon, this is the link to do it.
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.