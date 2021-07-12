Your Sunday Show Rundown Is Full Of Idiots, As Usual
While billionaires were launching themselves into space to demonstrate wealth inequality and a nest of insurrectionist fuckbonnets gathered in Texas for CPAC this weekend, the Sunday shows kept chugging along.
On "Fox News Sunday," Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott was questioned by Chris Wallace about his and the Texas legislature's priorities. Wallace pointed out their utter waste of taxpayer money on a special session to pass laws to suppress voters and scratch the right's weird culture war itches:
WALLACE: Governor, let me ask you about the special session in general because some Democrats say -- and this is the word they use -- that you are using it to pander to Trump supporters on the far right of the Republican Party.
I want to put up some of the key agenda items: voting reform [...]. Border security, social media censorship, transgender student athletes, critical race theory, abortion.
And your critics point out that what isn't on the agenda for the special session is the electrical grid in Texas, which broke down during the deep freeze last winter. A hundred -- more than 150 people were killed, more than four million Texans lost their power during that.
And the question is, why wouldn't you address an issue like that that affects people's everyday lives?
Abbott first tried to blame Texas Democrats for Texas Republicans' prioritizing of Fox News programming/GOP red meat over actual things of substance. But it was his newest excuse really takes the cake:
ABBOTT: I must point out, Chris, one very important thing that most people do not know, and that is, what was the main cause of the power grid failure in the wintertime, and it's nothing that anybody knows. The main cause of the power grid failure of the state of Texas actually was a failure by the power generators in Texas to file a simple document with ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
It was a clerical error! Well, I'm sure the families of those lost will be comforted to know their loved ones died because someone didn't put the cover sheet on the TPS report. As opposed to a completely deregulated, stand-alone power grid failing because capitalism incentivizes profits and Texas is run by idiots.
But not all the ridiculousness came from Texas Republicans on Sunday. Take CBS "Face The Nation" host John Dickerson.
While interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci about vaccinations and the Delta variant, he blamed the hesitancy of some to take the vaccines not on misinformation or political opportunists or conspiracy quacks, but on us failing to understand how to get the correct information to morons.
DICKERSON: Let's start with the Delta variant, it seems to be making the case for vaccination more clear than ever with those who are being seriously affected coming from the population of those who are unvaccinated. That would seem to make a clear case, is it that the facts are not getting to people or is it the people delivering the message to those who are unvaccinated that that needs to change?
Fauci, like an exasperated scientist trying to explain climate change to Greg Abbott, responded with tired confusion at the dissonance.
FAUCI: So you're talking about something that's life-saving. So the idea of why some people, for whatever reasons and we know some of them are ideological, we know when you look geographically in the situations where you have under-vaccinated states where you have 30 percent or less of the people vaccinated, I mean, we've really got to get beyond that and we've got to put those kinds of differences aside and say this is a public health issue.
Dickerson again made excuses for idiots.
DICKERSON: You say the facts are hitting people between the eyes. Is it possible that people are a little scared, a little nervous, and the more facts they hear, they don't hear evidence? What they hear is you're a dummy for not getting this and that. Potentially people feel insulted when -- when the evidence is presented as if it should be clearly obvious to any normal person and that all that does is put them back in their corner.
This is the end result of glorifying anti-intellectualism and saying the opinions of your drunk uncle on Facebook are just as valid as actual professionals. If you get insulted by having TOO MANY facts, the problem is not the messengers.
On CNN's "State Of The Union," they showed Fauci video of CPAC idiots cheering unvaccinated people. It was clear he was fresh out of fucks to give to Jake Tapper.
FAUCI: It's horrifying. I mean, they are cheering about someone saying that it's a good thing for people not to try and save their lives. I mean, if you just unpack that for a second, Jake, it's almost frightening to say, hey, guess what, we don't want you to do something to save your life. Yay. Everybody starts screaming and clapping. I just don't get that. I mean, I -- and I don't think that anybody who is thinking clearly can get that. What is that all about? I don't understand that, Jake.
One of the two major political parties is a death cult.
Have a week.
