Florida Gov Ron DeSantis Skips Science, Math, Health, Logic And Ethics, Wants To Send Kids Back To Class
For Easter this year, Ron DeSantis has offered to personally cough in every kid's Easter basket. Just a little token of affection from the Florida governor to his youngest constituents. More or less.
Yesterday, at an educators' meeting to discuss distance learning, the unmasked crusader opined that kids should be getting back to school soon because, "This particular pandemic is one where, I don't think nationwide there's been a single fatality under 25. For whatever reason it just doesn't seem to threaten, you know, kids."
YOU KNOW.
"And we lose in Florida between five and 10 kids a year for the flu. This one, for whatever reason, much more dangerous if you're 65 and plus than the flu, no doubt about that, if you're younger it just hasn't had an impact. So that should factor into how we're viewing this."
Oh, yes, he did. Watch it for yourself.
Here on Planet Earth, that's not remotely true. While the elderly are more susceptible to COVID-19, six children under 20 have died in New York, and a six-week-old infant in Connecticut died with the disease. So when DeSantis says, "I think the data on that has been 100% consistent, I've not seen any deviation on that," he's full of shit. As usual.
Par for the course with the lunatic asshole who refused to close the beaches because it was better to let a bunch of drunk spring break kids spread coronavirus all over America than to forego hotel and bar revenue. That's why his state is identifying 1,000 new cases a day, even with severe rationing of tests for those outside a hospital.
Which is more bent, this curve or Florida's useless governor?
Because, while the number of tests administered has gone down, the percentage of positive results has remained consistent, and even appears to be ticking up. But that's like, numbers and shit, which are clearly too hard for DeSantis, who went to Yale and then Harvard Law, but then had to huff a ton of paint to bring his brain into compliance with MAGA math. Allegedly.
More importantly, children who walk around without symptoms can transmit disease to their parents and grandparents. Want to have your heart broken? Read this story in the Washington Post of 39-year-old DJ Conrad Buchanan, a perfectly healthy guy living in Fort Myers who went into the hospital on March 26 and never came out. So now his wife and 12-year-old daughter are left to mourn him in quarantine. How many more Conrad Buchanans is DeSantis aiming for in a state which currently has more than 1,300 identified cases of coronavirus in people under 25?
JFC, at least Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom are trying not to kill their own constituents!
