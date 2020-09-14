Masks Are Demonic Ritual To Make People Compliant, Says Former Missouri GOP Hopeful
Meet Saundra McDowell! She recently ran against Missouri's incumbent Republican governor, Mike Parsons, in the GOP primary, and lost by many, many points. This was after she ran for state auditor, an election she also lost. You likely have not heard of her before, due to her tendency to lose every election she runs in.
However, she has some very, uh, interesting thoughts about wearing masks during a pandemic, a practice she claims is a "demonic ritual." This week, she took a picture of herself in Walmart, not wearing a mask and being very holy. Because if Jesus didn't love a good epidemic, he wouldn't have spent all that time hanging around lepers. Duh.
She wrote:
I'm not afraid to take a stand!! Are you??
I walked in Walmart tonight without a mask ... and I refuse to wear a mask anywhere I go from NOW ON unless I choose to! That's my right... as it is yours!!
But really.... this is not about masks... masks are just a symbol of deception and oppression. Its compliance training for what's to come. It's about control and instilling fear in America. Fear is not of the Lord, but of the enemy. Despair is the absence of faith! This is all part of a demonic ritual to get rid of our individual God-given rights. BLM just said it... it's a spiritual battle... they are chanting to dead spirits practicing witchcraft. Our bodies... our faces... are created in the image of God. We shall not veil our faces spiritually or practically. 2 Corinthians 3:13-16
Our country was founded on freedom and liberty for all... and God was the author of our nation and that freedom and liberty. Not people! God! Their faith in God!! Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty!! 2 Corinthians 3:17
Well, it certainly looks like someone has been listening to Dr. Michael Brown and agreeing with his thoughts on Black Lives Matter supposedly doing witchcraft by saying the names of those who have been murdered by police. Though what that has to do with the well-known demonic ritual of wearing a cloth mask inside a Walmart, I couldn't tell you.
What I would really like to know, however, is what the hell these people even think the next step in this evil plan to make them "compliant" is supposed to be? Compliant with what? What is it that they think we're going to do? And who is in charge of this? Like, just say there is someone out there going "Yessss ... now that we've got people wearing masks in Walmart, we can do everything we ever dreamed!" — what could that possibly be? What are we gonna do? Give them healthcare? Make them do a choreographed dance routine to Fatboy Slim's "Rockefeller Skank"?
She's All That (Prom Dance) www.youtube.com
Additionally, I'm not clear on why wearing a mask would require them to then be "compliant" on anything else. Like is it that they wear the mask, inadvertently take part in a demonic ritual, and then we can make them do whatever we want because of ... how we can do magic?
If we really wanted to make Republicans and Christians "compliant," this is not the way we'd go. It would not be something involving caring if other people live or die. It would not involve empathy. We're not stupid. If that were our goal, we'd start a war or pick out a group of people and go "Hey, you're better than this group of people! No matter how sucky your life is, you'll always be better than they are!" We'd tell them they're super great and patriotic and hardworking and that all of those other people are lazy jerks who hate America and their way of life. We'd invent a bizarre conspiracy in which everyone they've ever hated is a bad guy and they are the good guys, and as the good guys they have to do absolutely nothing other than post on social media and be very outraged. I'm sure we could involve a demonic ritual in all of those things, particularly since neither of us has any damned idea of what a demonic ritual would entail.
At least I don't.
Personally, I think people like Saundra McDowell should really hold their commentary until they can at least tell us the details of the evil things we are supposedly doing. This way is just not fair.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse