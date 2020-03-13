Fox News: Heroin Chicago Gangbanger San Francisco Values WHAT ABOUT BLACK-ON-BLACK CORONAVIRUS?
The Fox News racism train is never, ever late!
Ohio Republican governor Mike DeWine has closed schools for a month and told Ohioans to prepare for 100,000 cases of COVID-19, and over at Fox they're still pretending the whole thing is a Democrat hoax to impeach saintly President Trump. What about Korea? What about California? WHAT ABOUT BLACK-ON-BLACK CORONAVIRUS IN CHICAGO!
Let's run down the derp, shall we? First up, Jerry Falwell Jr. brings that Yellow Peril!
FALWELL: The H1N1 virus, in 2009, killed 17,000 people. It was the flu, also, I think. And there was not the same hype. It was, uh, you just didn't see it on the news 24/7. And it makes you wonder if there's a political reason for that. It's, you know, impeachment didn't work, and the Mueller Report didn't work, and Article 25 didn't work. And so maybe now, this is their next attempt to get Trump.
But I had a — the owner of a restaurant asked me last night, he said, "Do you remember the North Korean leader promised a Christmas present for America, back in December? Could it be they got together with China, and this is that present?" I don't know. But it really is something strange going on.
Jerry Falwell, Jr., the head of a major American University that is continuing to hold classes despite the state of emergency in Virginia, is just asking questions. Are Democrats trying to impeach Donald Trump with coronavirus? Did the Chinese kill 5,000 of their own citizens and tank their economy in cahoots with North Korea to scare Americans into hoarding Purell? It really is something strange going on!
Well, that was mindnumbingly dumb. Whatcha got for us, Timmy?
LAHREN: Oh, and PS! Californians, if you're worried about hygiene, health and sanitation, I wouldn't leave your doorstep given the fact we have much, much bigger issues with cleanliness all across this wonderful state.
We haven't always had a toilet paper shortage in the Golden State, but you'd think so, given the fact we do have a rather serious issue with public defecation.
And call me crazy, but I am far more concerned with stepping on a used heroin needle than I am getting the coronavirus, but maybe that's just me.
Is she ... on house arrest? If she hates California, why doesn't she move back to Real Murika where it's clean and there is absolutely no opioid crisis whatsoever?
WHATEVER. Next! Come on, wingers, kick the shit out of each other for our Friday morning amusement!
We're not transcribing this crap. Basically, Geraldo said Trump's speech was shit and he shouldn't let that nutjob Stephen Miller write useless travel bans when the virus is already here, duh. Then Hannity was like, Dan Bongino, GO OFF! So Bongino was like GERALDO LOVES CHINA! And Geraldo called Bingo Bongo a "cheap shot artist," and Bongo called Gerry a "bullshit artist," and Gerry was like "you're lucky you're not in front of me!" And Bongo was like COME AT ME, BITCH! And Gerry was like, "Can you make an intellectual argument about anything?" Which, LOL as if. And so on and so forth.
Okay, bring that Derp Train home, Sean Hannity! You know you wanna. Give the people that old-timey racism they need to fill the void where grandbabies would be if their own children didn't despise them and refuse to visit.
Tell us, Media Matters, what did Sean Hanity say to help Old White America put this whole pandemic thing in perspective?
HANNITY: Healthy people generally, 99% recover very fast. Even if they contract it. And by the way, still, any deaths are tragic. We want everybody to live. Put it in perspective. 26 people were shot in Chicago alone over the weekend. I doubt you heard about it.
You notice there's no widespread hysteria about violence in Chicago. And this has now gone on for years and years and years. By the way, Democratic-run cities, we see a lot of that.
Don't worry, Nana! Just keep on hugging your neighbors and booking those cheap cruises. The real problem is still brown kids in the skeery Democrat cities.
Are they TRYING to kill their audience?
