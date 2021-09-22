Fox News Genius Lara Logan Pretty Sure Joe Biden Attacking US With Haitian Virus Bomb
The COVID-19 death toll in the US is now topping 1,900 people a day for the first time since March. The virus is spreading mostly unchecked among the 71 million Americans who remain stubbornly unvaccinated.
Dr. William Moss of Johns Hopkins told the Associated Press: "I think this is a real failure of society and our most egregious sin to be at this stage where we have hospitals overwhelmed, ICUs overwhelmed and hitting this mark in terms of deaths per day."
But what if this wasn't American society's fault at all but an entirely separate but less equal group of people? Fox News is here with plausibly racist alternatives.
During an appearance Tuesday on “The Story" with Martha MacCallum, Fox Nation's Lara Logan suggested that gross unvaccinated Haitian migrants are the true threat to public health. (By the way, Logan hosts a show called “Lara Logan Has No Agenda," which is demonstrably false.)
Logan claimed that President Joe Biden's administration has promoted its open borders policy like ladies night at a local bar. (In reality, Vice President Kamala Harris literally told migrants “do not come" here illegally.) Now, we're all going to die, just like the 8,787 Texans who've died from a preventable disease since February (all but 43 of whom were unvaccinated).
LOGAN: They also know that those people are dispersing now. They know that there are hundreds and hundreds of Haitians who have run away from under the Del Rio bridge, right? And have just disappeared into the countryside. They know also that everywhere that there's been a mass migration of illegal immigrants, there's been a spike in COVID cases in this country. And you know, bioweapons specialists and intel agents tell me that that's typical of how you disperse a virus if you were doing something like a virus bomb or a virus attack in your own country or on another country.
Yes, she said “virus bomb."
Haitian migrants are making the treacherous journey to the US border because of political instability at home, as well as a freaking earthquake that devastated the nation. They are not part of some coordinated viral attack against the US, and it's repulsive to frame a humanitarian crisis this way.
The current COVID-19 surge is entirely due to American citizens who are willingly unvaccinated. Republicans have tried scapegoating immigrants, which is bad enough, but these same Republicans have also obstructed efforts to improve the country's vaccine rate. If most eligible Americans were fully vaccinated, there would be limited risk from a relatively small number of unvaccinated migrants, most of whom would willingly take the vaccine if offered without risk of deportation. Back in February, before vaccine resistance had become a cultural marker for MAGA, GOP Rep. Steve Scalise had accused Biden of letting undocumented immigrants “jump the line" for vaccines.
Logan herself spreads lies and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines. She appeared on Tucker Carlson's show last week, condemning the Biden administration's tyrannical efforts to keep Americans alive.
“I just spoke to James O’Keefe of Project Veritas and he was telling me that they’re getting thousands of emails…pe… https://t.co/AEfjlvYtzb— veritastips@protonmail.com🇺🇸 (@veritastips@protonmail.com🇺🇸)1631759382.0
LOGAN: I just spoke to James O'Keefe of Project Veritas and he was telling me that they're getting thousands of emails whether it's Marines who are on active duty and have been forced to take the vaccine or are being fired or put on leave because they won't take it.
My specific military experience is limited to repeat viewings of A Few Good Men, but I think refusing orders is a good way to end your career. Conservatives are now expressing shock that Marines of all people endure a regimented life.
If a Canadian pundit or politician complained that Americans from Idaho, Montana, and North Dakota were illegally crossing the border and spreading COVID-19, their concerns aren't overtly bigoted because the vaccination rates in those states are appalling. Vaccine hesitancy exists in Canada but is much lower than in the US. Canadians have reason to worry.
No, when Lara Logan rants about Haitian migrants spreading disease, she's not genuinely concerned about public health. It's just the same racist shit as always.
[Mediate]
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."