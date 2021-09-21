Fox News Idiot Wishes Biden Didn't Constantly Ride Bike Like Old Sad Frail Dead Bike Riding Person
Hey, does everybody remember Donald Trump's theory of exercise? Namely, that you shouldn't do it, because it will deplete your body of all its energy and resources and kill you?
We always have to wonder just how brainwashed his sycophantic followers really are these days, how far they're really willing to follow him, which cliffs they're willing to hurl their bodies off of to prove their allegiance. But we do know that one of the many, many Fox News idiots, Rachel Campos-Duffy, was reporting on President Joe and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden taking a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, this weekend, and decided to lob some zingers in the president's direction. You know, because he was exercising. Like an old person. Exercising. What a senior citizen. On a bike. Like an old dead person.
CAMPOS-DUFFY: Being the leader of the free world has to be the most demanding job in the whole world and he simply does not have the mental or physical stamina to do this job. That is why his handlers and his wife, who by the way increasingly look more like Visiting Angels, have to schedule in these senior breaks for him so he can take naps and go for bike rides because he can't concentrate on the job the way he should.
Everybody who's ever been in the position of caring for a loved one who's very sick and frail remembers the day the patient came downstairs and said "Hey I'm going for a bike ride" because they knew it meant the end was near. When you have to start taking "senior breaks" like that, for vigorous exercise ...
CAMPOS-DUFFY: I mean, just compare it to President Donald Trump ...
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
CAMPOS-DUFFY: Who worked these long, long hours, and, um ...
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Go fuck yourself, Fox News moron idiot.
The end.
