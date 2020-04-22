Black GA Rep. Leaves 'Democrat Plantation' For Trump’s Swankier, Immigrant-Free Plantation
Y'all remember Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, the very confused black Democrat who endorsed — for real — Donald Trump? It's now a week later and his career has ended. Jones announced Wednesday morning that he wouldn't complete his term.
From the AJC:
"Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation," Jones said in a statement. "Someone else can occupy that suite. Therefore, I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020."
I don't think they had “suites" for black folks on actual plantations — more like rickety shacks. It seems like the only brothers and sisters who escape the “Democrat plantation" are complete embarrassments like Jones. If my ancestors had taken the underground railroad to freedom but our kinfolk on the other side were Candace Owens, Ben Carson, and Diamond and Silk, they might've asked Ms. Harriet Tubman about a return trip.
Metro Atlanta Democrat leader praises President Trump www.youtube.com
Jones represented Lithonia, Georgia, which is 90 percent black. The four percent of white residents are probably just passing through town. Lithonia is in DeKalb County, which is not just liberal for Georgia, it's more liberal than the US average. Donald Trump won Georgia in 2016 but only carried 16 percent of the vote in Lithonia. That's about the same as Brian Kemp managed against Stacey Abrams in 2018. An anti-immigration, transphobic Trump-ass kisser is not the best representative for this community.
Although Jones has defiantly fled the “Democrat plantation," he doesn't plan to switch parties. During an interview on “The Rashad Richey Morning Show," Jones confirmed he's going to stick around and make sure we're slaving correctly.
"I don't plan to leave the Democratic Party because somebody's got to be in there to hold them accountable — hold them accountable to how they are treating black people (and) root out the bigotry."
Richey could only put up with this nonsense for so long before he just said, “Hang up on this clown, please."
Jones claimed in a nonsensical, tap-dancing statement that he couldn't understand why Democrats were so mad that he “endorsed the white guy [Donald Trump] who let blacks out of jail" but they — mostly black people — endorsed the white guy [Joe Biden] who put blacks in jail. Biden didn't personally imprison any black people and he certainly never placed full-page ads in New York-area newspapers demanding the execution of innocent black people. Biden has a better relationship with and record regarding black people than Trump. That's just a fact, and it's why black people who don't use paint thinner as mouth wash are going to vote overwhelmingly for Biden in November. Jones has a better chance of selling us on raisin-laced potato salad.
This clown certainly sounded like your typical conservative when he whined that his “first amendment right to freedom of speech is under siege" just because everyone thinks he sucks. He also vows to “help the Democratic Party get rid of its bigotry against Black people that are independent and conservative." The party isn't crazy about people of any race who are conservative and support Trump. There's plenty of room in the GOP for people with those character flaws.
Jones tweeted this morning that “the Left hates me because they can't control me." He's already auditioning to replace Sheriff David Clarke.
[Atlanta Journal-Constitution]
