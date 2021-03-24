GA SecState Brad Raffensperger Just Cold Dunking On Sidney Powell Now
Number one: As fun as it is to watch Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger beat the shit out of Georgia Republicans and Donald Trump and all the other people who tried to steal the election for Trump, it's important to remember he is not actually "good." He's not above voter suppression, when it's done politely enough for his tastes. For instance, he's totally down with cutting way down on absentee voting in Georgia. Indeed, he's pretty much fine with rolling back voting rights.
Number two: That doesn't mean we can't LOVE watching him beat the shit out of wingnuts even worse than him. We are not here to steal your joy. We just want you to experience that joy in context.
And with that, we present to you Brad Raffensperger's review of Sidney Powell's jackass response to Dominion Voting Systems' $1.3 billion lawsuit against her. You know, her response that argues that nobody is fool enough to think Sidney Powell brings FACTS to an argument, in court.
The headline of Raffensperger's statement is "The Kraken Cracks Under Pressure: Sidney Powell Claims 'No Reasonable Person Would Conclude That [Her] Statements Were Truly Statements Of Fact.'" Yes, he (or his team) really wrote that.
And then he began:
Kraken lawyer ...
Yes, he just referred to her as "Kraken lawyer." Because that is what she is now.
And then he called her a grifter:
Sidney Powell admitted in a filing in federal court that "no reasonable person would conclude that [her] statements were truly statements of fact." Powell made the filing in response to a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
"In the face of legal action, Sidney Powell admitted that her effort to make millions lying to the American people had no facts to begin with," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
And then he blamed her directly for losing the Senate for the GOP, which is funny, but also reminds us that he's a dirty Republican:
"While the loss of the Senate due to her lies will have ramifications for years ...
Yes, good ones! Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are badasses! Anyway, back to Whack-A-Kraken:
"I most sympathize with those who believed her in the first place and who she now considers not reasonable enough to realize she should not have been taken seriously."
Brad Raffensperger says bless your heart to all the idiots dumb enough to believe Sidney Powell, and points out directly to their faces that her own response to getting sued for $1.3 billion was to say they were idiots who didn't realize she shouldn't be taken seriously.
And it just goes on like that, quoting from Powell's response to the Dominion lawsuit just like Wonkette did, and it's great.
Here it is, in its entirety:
This is a statement from @GaSecofState Raffensperger: "The Kraken Cracks Under Pressure: Sidney Powell Claims 'No… https://t.co/R8JsaOBOk4— Sara Cook (@Sara Cook)1616515913.0
We would include Sidney Powell's response to Raffensperger, but she's banned from Twitter, and therefore we deem it not worth our effort to even go find out if she responded, like, where would you even look?
Fuck it, watching TV instead.
