GAH F*CK, Here's Your White House Press Briefing, Better Late Than Never!
GAH FUCK GAH FUCK GAH FUCK.
We had a 100 percent record on remembering to put up the damn White House press briefing, and now we have NOT THAT ANYMORE because it started 55 minutes ago while we were having lunch like a common human who eats lunch and we forgot.
GAH FUCK.
Here's your goddamn livestream, GAH FUCK.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is ad-free and funded ENTIRELY by YOU. Be the change you want to see in the world! Thank you we love you!
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.