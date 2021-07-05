Gather 'Round, People Are Talking Sh*t About Meghan McCain
Let's spend some afternoon time with gossip about Meghan McCain. As you might imagine, after she announced she's leaving "The View" at the end of the month, once everybody was done drinking champagne about that, people started gossiping and leaking. And as you might expect, Page Six got the goods.
They're not particularly surprising goods, but according to their sources, pretty much the entire cast of "The View" HAAAAAATE Meghan McCain.
"Everyone was at their wits' end — even Whoopi, and she's the chillest of them all. Whoopi is never going to advocate for anyone to get fired. She's not about that, but she was very clear that she no longer wanted to work with Meghan," a source told Page Six.
Even Whoopi!
That same source said Ana Navarro, who is a conservative but also is a Never Trumper and seems like a generally decent person, "probably drank so many goddamn margaritas" when she found out McCain was going away forever and never coming back.
We guess there's a new guard in town at ABC News, and the new guard isn't fond of McCain the way the old guard was. Reportedly in the olden days, co-host Sunny Hostin and McCain really didn't get along, and Hostin was basically told to get with the program and make nice-nice with the bad person. But no more:
One source said, "It happened as soon as [new ABC News president] Kim [Godwin] came in. It was right after Joy and Meghan's huge [on-air] blow up [in May] where the network called an emergency meeting. They told new management, 'We don't want to work with her anymore.'"
The source added, "Whoopi was clear that she didn't want to work with her either. There have been so many well-documented issues, and [Meghan] has not made a good impression on new management," the source said.
The cast reportedly had one thing on its mind about McCain, and it was that they hated her and wanted her to please leave. Maybe she should have told them who her father was a few more times, maybe that would have changed their minds, if they had learned that new information.
Luckily, we guess, the feeling was mutual, as Page Six also reported before the holiday that McCain had been "miserable since she started" working at "The View," which leads us to ask why she didn't go away and stop annoying everybody before now. Of course, all of Page Six's sources are anonymous, but it should be noted that in that very same article, a source says ABC totally begged McCain not to leave. Hey, maybe that happened. Maybe it didn't. It's possible that's a gossip source who wanted to try to portray Meghan McCain in her best light and try to make her the good guy in this story.
Elsewhere in that reporting, a source says of the rest of the cast that "People have loved hurting [McCain] and being cruel to her the entire time she's been there." Is that also true? Who knows! We are reading the gossip pages right now.
The point is people are talking shit about Meghan McCain, and we felt like sharing that with you.
OPEN THREAD.
Page Six
