Georgia Democratic Rally Moved To Zoom, Where Trump-Supporting Militia Can't Hurt Anyone
Democrats in Floyd County, Georgia, canceled a planned rally for Joe Biden on Sunday due to reports that a large Trump-supporting militia was also going to be in the area because of Trump's planned visit to the area. They decided it was probably best to stay home and not risk anyone getting murdered by someone in a Trump-supporting militia. This is probably for the best, because pretty much the whole reason militias exist is to hurt people. It's not like they get together and make lovely quilts.
Party Chair Ruth Demeter issued a statement on their official website:
Out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety of our citizens, we are cancelling today's rally, at the recommendation of the Democratic Party of Georgia.
We have been informed that a large militia presence is expected in Rome today due to Trump's visit. Additionally, we are not able to secure police presence for our event because of the airport rally.
Stay safe and continue practicing COVID-19 prevention protocols. Exercise your democratic rights. If you have an absentee ballot, be sure to deliver it personally to a dropbox in your county before the end of election day.
On behalf of the Floyd County Democratic Party, I promise you we will continue to work for democracy- we just won't be standing outside city hall this afternoon to do it.
The Floyd County Democratic Party ended up moving its rally to Zoom, where attendees talked about the dangers of another four years of Trump as well as the recent Stanford study linking Trump rallies to over 700 COVID-19 deaths.
This incident comes after a rally in Texas had to be canceled because Trump supporters in large trucks were driving into other cars on the highway, because they thought that was real cute or something. Donald Trump himself thought it was real cute and also that those doing it were "patriots" who did nothing wrong, and whined that the FBI isn't spending enough time investigating ANTIFA.
In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists,… https://t.co/FMdJFrGRQO— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1604279933.0
Well, perhaps they would do that if they were not so busy having to deal with Trump supporters going around trying to kidnap all the governors. Or not, because it's not really the FBI's job to investigate spontaneous acts of vandalism. There is a difference between attempting to run a campaign bus off the road and throwing a brick through a Starbucks window during a protest.
Trump supporters also caused traffic problems this weekend in various other states, particularly New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Virginia and Arizona, with one of them allegedly shooting at a counter-protester in Virginia. What they thought this would accomplish is anyone's guess.
