Glenn Greenwald Having Real Stopped Leopard Twice A Face Moment About Matt Walsh

Right Wing Extremism
Evan Hurst
January 19, 2023 04:20 PM
Well, well, well, looks like Glenn Greenwald is having a bit of a moment confronting the true colors of some of the literal actual human garbage he's been increasingly finding common cause with, at least if you consider his associations. Glenn is a frequent guest on the Tucker Carlson show. The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh also goes on the Tucker show, and is an extremely poor man's Tucker Carlson in a lot of ways. Chris Rufo and his anti-gay, anti-trans crusade? Big Tucker pal.

Surprise, Walsh tweeted something extraordinarily creepy yesterday, something extremely unintentionally revelatory about his conservative Christian lifestyle and his own weirdness.


Walsh quoted a story from known journalism website Gateway Pundit about a gay couple abusing their adopted children. We haven't looked into it, but it's awful, if true. It's also not any different from the literal thousands of stories every year about straight Christian pastors and youth group leaders and conservative Christian parents and aunts and uncles abusing children. Those are the stories you read on the regular.

Of course no one is calling to ban adoption by pastors or youth group leaders or conservative Christians. (Although maybe the discussion should be opened.) But Matt Walsh is demonizing ALL gay male parents, and in the process insinuating that all men are pedophiles. Not just gay men. All men.

What's that emoji the kids these days use with the wide eyes? Because we're making that face at Matt Walsh right now.

And so is gay adoptive parent Glenn Greenwald, who is 98 percent correct in the following tweets:





We said Glenn is 98 percent right, because literally our only quibble is that Matt Walsh's vile transphobic pigfuck What Is A Woman? film is not worthwhile watching for Glenn Greenwald or Matt Taibbi or anyone else. (When does Taibbi have time to watch movies? Is there a TV set inside Elon's butt?)

But oh man, Glenn is CORRECT when he says that people who are obsessed with trans issues have some fucking issues of their own. And who's standing outside children's hospitals screaming about young children's genitals? That'd be Matt Walsh and his stranger-danger-looking neckbeard.

And again, Glenn is right when he says anyone who presumptively assumes men are pedophiles has some fucking issues to work out. Their own issues.

Also can we please just note that it's extra-weird and creepy when Walsh says only blood relative men can watch his kids? Because if he thinks all men are pedophiles, what makes his relatives more acceptable?

Inquiring minds.

To be entirely fair to Glenn Greenwald, this is not the first time he's gone after Walsh for being a creeper about this.

We wrote a pissed off thread of our own last night about Matt Walsh's disgusting tweet. Start here:





Yep, for once we are squarely in agreement with Glenn Greenwald. Mark it on your calendars.

OPEN THREAD.

