God Wants You To Ignore Doctors And Listen To Trump, Says Jews For Jesus Guy
To many of his followers — in particular the especially holy ones — Donald Trump is not just a president. He is The Chosen One. Chosen not to protect the world from vampires, but chosen by God to fulfill some purpose we are not ready to understand. Thus, literally everything he does and says, no matter how stupid or wrong, is God's will. This narrative was first constructed by religious leaders looking for a good way to justify their support for a guy who cheats on his wife with porn stars and is otherwise a very obviously immoral person, but it has since become, well, gospel.
Case in point: Rightwing "Messianic Rabbi" Curt Landry advised his followers last week to ignore the advice of doctors and other experts on matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to instead simply listen to Trump. Why? Because he was appointed by God and, well-meaning as they may be, they were not.
"We are in a small window of time where we need to be decreeing, praying, believing, and speaking it out of our mouths—critical at this time—speaking out of our mouths and agreeing with what Donald Trump is saying and not some of his advisers," Landry said.[...]
"I'm talking to you spiritually," Landry said. "I am not a scientist, I am not a doctor, and I do respect [Fauci's] knowledge, I respect where he comes from, and I respect him in his position that God has put him in. But in the order of spiritual alignment, Donald J. Trump is the Cyrus above him … As believers, we need to agree—I believe that God puts kings and leaders in their place, I believe God has put Donald Trump in his place as a Cyrus—and we need to agree with what he's saying."
Having no idea who Cyrus was supposed to be, I looked him up and came across this:
Thus says the Lord to his anointed, to Cyrus, whom he has taken by his right hand to subdue nations before him and strip the loins of kings, to force gateways before him that their gates be closed no more: I will go before you levelling the heights. I will shatter the bronze gateways, smash the iron bars. I will give you the hidden treasures, the secret hoards, that you may know that I am the Lord.
So Cyrus, I guess, was a King whom God anointed to subdue nations and strip kings of their loins (ow!), and then, after he did all of that, God smashed up a bunch of stuff and then gave him treasures, in order to prove that he was God. Seems weird to me, but okay.
Landry also expressed concerned that even Trump isn't listening to his own self over experts, noting how "excited" and happy Trump was in the Rose Garden when he announced that America would "reopen" by April 12, just in time for churches to be packed with people for Easter — and how sad he was after he went and listened to the "experts" and then came back out with the news that we'd probably have to wait until May instead. This, however, presents a bit of a conundrum! If we go along with this line of thinking, one would also have to assume that Trump going along with the experts on something was also God's will. Right? Isn't that how this works? Or is it only God's will when he acts like a dumbass and/or starts stripping some kings of their loins?
I guess we shall never know.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us! Also if you are buying stuff on Amazon, click this link!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse