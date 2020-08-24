GOP Fully On Board With Crackpot QAnon-Curious Candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene
Jeb! Bush returned briefly from political exile last week to express his concern that the president of the United States, himself a conspiracy-peddling moron, has publicly embraced conspiracy-peddling morons. He really should've seen this coming.
After last week's press conference when Trump made kissy faces at QAnon, Bush tweeted, "Why in the world would the President not kick Q'anon supporters' butts?" (It's unclear why Bush spelled “QAnon" like it was a Klingon word.) He added that "Nut jobs, rascists, haters have no place in either Party." (He obviously typed this in a hurry.) Democrats don't really have the issue Republicans have with attracting “nut jobs, racsists, and haters," but Republicans think Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are “divisive" because they want to tax rich people. Everyone needs to meet in the middle, I guess.
Nebraska GOP Senator Ben Sasse also cautioned in a statement to NBC News that if Democrats win big in the upcoming election, it'll be because Trump didn't adequately distance himself from people whose Twitter feeds are are just slightly more unhinged than the president's.
"If Democrats take the Senate, blow up the filibuster, and pack the Supreme Court — garbage like this will be a big part of why they won," Sasse said. "Real leaders call conspiracy theories conspiracy theories."
Sounds like Sasse believes in his own conspiracy theories about Democrats, who aren't going to “pack the Supreme Court." They might try confirming a justice or two for a change, but they aren't going to do anything radical. (Unless they do!) Democrats are the political party equivalent to a dentist named Sheldon. America needs more Sheldons right now.
Trump isn't a “real leader," which is why he's going to lose, and Democrats winning elections isn't the worst-case scenario from the rise of QAnon within the GOP. One big problem is that some of these fools might actually win.
Georgia House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene is all but guaranteed to serve in Congress next year. She's a 9/11 truther and believes Barack Obama hired MS-13 gang members to assassinate Seth Rich for reasons that would be clear to you if you were crazy. Like Donald Trump in 2016, Republican leadership denounced Greene when there were less embarrassing Republican alternatives, but now that she's won the primary, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy fully supports Greene. His spokesman said House Republicans "look forward" to Greene "winning in November."
Georgia GOP senator and Disney villain Kelly Loeffler praised Greene and claimed that "we need more political outsiders with business sense in Washington who will stand with [Donald Trump] to Keep America Great." She's actually comparing herself to this deranged bigot. We at least hoped Loeffler was a bigot who wouldn't permit Greene in her Buckhead country club. (Which, to be clear, she probably is on a personal level.)
Greene — who attended the University of Georgia at the same time I did — received an endorsement from Rep. Jim Jordan, who's from Ohio and could've just ignored this whole mess. Jordan contends that Greene is "exactly the kind of fighter needed in Washington to stand with me against the radical left." He's making her out to be like Howling Mad Murdock, who the A-Team had to break out of a psychiatric hospital before each mission, but the only special skill Greene has is her iron-clad devotion to Trump.
The current Republican strategy is to reject QAnon in concept while supporting Q-curious candidates in practice. During a Fox News appearance, Greene tried to pass off her QAnon involvement as just a phase.
"I was just one of those people, just like millions of other Americans, that just started looking at other information," Greene said.
LOL. This sounds like the allocution statement from a former cult member during sentencing.
"And so, yeah, there was a time there for a while that I had read about Q, posted about it, talked about it, which is some of these videos you've seen come out. But once I started finding misinformation, I decided that I would choose another path."
Democratic Rep. Karen Bass was derided for speaking positively about Scientology a decade ago and for describing Fidel Castro's death in 2016 as a “great loss to the people of Cuba." Greene was riding the QAnon crazy train so recently she's still within her free transfer window. She can try to distance herself from the QAnon label but the substance of what she says and believes hasn't changed.
The Bernie/Biden Unity Task Force is a manifesto to end America as we know it. Read it. Look past the flowery lan… https://t.co/fdKmKvNe2h— Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸)1598147088.0
"Look past the actual words that are written!" This is still the same deranged conspiracy theory gibberish that drew Greene to QAnon in the first place. Now she's bringing her crazy to Congress and Republicans are actively trying to normalize her. Instead of dumping salt in the soil from which Trump emerged, they're planting more seeds. This is a party that should never hold power again.
