GOP Sen. Roger Marshall Wishes We'd Just 'Move On' From Big Lie He’s Still Spreading
Republicans have actively pushed Donald Trump's Big Lie that the past presidential election was somehow fraudulent. This includes Kansas GOP Senator Roger Marshall, who voted to toss out Pennsylvania and Arizona's electoral votes on the same day a violent mob attacked the Capitol. Marshall's election to the Senate on the same ballot as Joe Biden was apparently not fraudulent. How convenient! However, Marshall is now ready to “move on" from the failed coup of just four months ago.
Saturday, CNN's Pamela Brown asked Marshall if he had any regrets about his attempts to overthrow the presidential election. Republicans are consistently shameless these days, so his response shouldn't have surprised anyone.
When asked about his support to overturn the election, Senator Marshall says “We’re just so ready to move on” https://t.co/dH3bvC6Uiu— Acyn (@Acyn)1619909856.0
BROWN: Seventy percent of Republicans continue to believe in this lie that the last election was stolen. You voted to toss out millions of votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania. You also joined on to the Texas lawsuit attempting to throw out votes cast in four states. Looking back, do you have any regrets about your actions? And any concern that they contributed to misinformation about the election?
MARSHALL: Look, Pamela, we're just so ready to move on.
This asshole should've been expelled from the Senate, just like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley should've been expelled from the Senate.
Marshall explained why he felt no remorse over his (ongoing) regurgitation of the Big Lie.
MARSHALL: I made a decision based on the facts that I knew at that point in time. I was concerned then and I still am today that six states broke their own laws and their own Constitution.
His “concerns" are just more lies. The one-term loser's Kraken brigade made these baseless claims in lawsuits that repeatedly failed in state and federal court. The issue was settled legally. Even Arkansas GOP Senator Tom Cotton understood that objecting on these grounds wasn't constitutional and could actually work against Republican interests down the line (possibly the more pressing reason for his position). After all, Democrats could also challenge any future Republican victories occurring in states that rushed through obvious voter suppression laws. (They won't because Democrats aren't a bunch of crooks.)
The only real facts Marshall knew at the time were that President Lost Cause refused to accept his clear defeat and was desperate to remain in office, perhaps forever. He didn't care how many election officials he had to pressure or insurrections he had to incite.
MARSHALL: It's time to move on. It's time for this country to heal. It's time for a spirit of forgiveness to be happening.
Fuck you. Forgiveness isn't simply setting the sedition counter back to zero. Marshall and the MAGA crew won't even apologize, which is a necessary step in true reconciliation. Republicans just want us to shut up and forget anything happened. There's literally no guarantee they won't coup again in 2024 and actually succeed if the GOP regains control of the House and Senate. There's apparently a lower Senate threshold to overturn a democratic election than there is to successfully remove an obviously guilty president from office or pass any major legislation, at least when the GOP is in control.
Moving on would also require Marshall's party move on from the mad MAGA king. Senator Mitt Romney was booed and called a “traitor" and a “communist" (yes, that Mitt Romney) at a Utah Republican convention this weekend because he supported impeachment. A censure resolution against Romney narrowly failed. Republicans are also reportedly hot to bump Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position because she politely greeted President Joe Biden after his joint address to Congress, and because she has said that the previous White House squatter isn't the future of the party.
CNN's Jim Acosta just called Trump a sad old Elvis who sounds like an animatronic figure speaking at the Hall of Di… https://t.co/lfsPhApcDa— Sarah Reese Jones (@Sarah Reese Jones)1619991140.0
Meanwhile, the one-term, twice-impeached sack of shit remains an unmovable object, perpetually stuck in the election his addled mind believes he actually won. CNN's Jim Acosta panned Trump's “sad old Elvis" act and compared him to an animatronic figure from the Hall of Discredited Presidents at Disney World. Yes, that's a pretty epic dragging.
CNN's Brown asked Roger Marshall how trying to throw out individual states' election results fit with his Republican values and limited government views, which was adorable because it implies Republicans have values and believe in anything beyond amassing power. This country can only move on from the horrors of the past four years if we hold these bastards accountable for what they did.
